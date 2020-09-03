Marvel Releases Shang-Chi Trailer

Marvel Studios is set to unveil Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings next year, so while fans wait to see the exciting new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Comics has unveiled the above new trailer for an upcoming Shang-Chi series to build excitement for the new title. The character dates back to the '70s, but given Marvel Studios' tendency to tap characters who might not have well-known mythology among all of pop culture to deliver an exciting cinematic adventure, this upcoming series will surely excite both new and longtime fans ahead of that film's release. Check out the above trailer and grab the first issue of Shang-Chi when it hits shelves on September 30th.

Per press release, "Shang-Chi returns this month in a brand-new series by Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese) and acclaimed artists Dike Ruan (Spider-Verse, Black Cat) and Philip Tan (Uncanny X-Men). The former Avenger will be forced to confront his family’s dark history when the mysterious Five Weapons Society emerges from the shadows. With the group’s leadership in question, a bloody power struggle will erupt into a full-blown war and only the deadly fists of Shang-Chi can protect the Marvel Universe from the fallout. Founded by his father, Zheng Zu, this ancient group of warriors will reveal long-hidden truths about Shang-Chi’s past and drag the hero back into a world he thought he left behind forever."

"We are keeping all of the big pieces of Shang-Chi’s backstory. He’s the son of a supervillain who dreamed of taking over the world. Shang-Chi grew up in a remote area of China, separated from modern society. He eventually made his way to America and joined forces with American superheroes. We want to flesh him out by adding to his supporting cast," Yang revealed in a recent interview with SYFY Wire about the new series. "We’ve met some of his siblings in the past, but in this particular miniseries we’re going to meet a full set of them. Each is going to bring out a different aspect of Shang-Chi’s personality.”

(Photo: Marvel)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was originally set to land in theaters in February of 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the picture delayed. As compared to other MCU projects, Shang-Chi was only delayed by a few months, as filming has reportedly resumed and now has a May 7, 2021 release date.

Grab the first issue of Shang-Chi on September 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!