Vault Comics Signs Worldwide Distribution Deal With Simon & Schuster

Vault Comics is jumping from Diamond Comic Distributors to Simon & Schuster for global bookstore distribution. Today, the two companies announced an agreement that will see the book distributor, which ViacomCBS sold to Penguin Random House in November, handling distribution for the comics publisher, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, starting May 1st. Vault's monthly comic book releases will still be available to order from Diamond in the direct market. "We are excited to partner with Simon & Schuster to distribute our books to booksellers everywhere," said Vault CEO & Publisher Damian Wassel in a press release. "As Vault continues to expand our catalog, break ground in film, television, and other media, and reach new fans, we know we'll be able to count on the team at S&S to support our growth for years to come."

Vault Comics is an independent publisher that focuses on horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and other genre fiction. With DC Comics' dissolution of the Vertigo Comics imprint, Vault Comics has helped fill the void in the comics market for smart, non-superhero speculative fiction with acclaimed titles like Ram V and Sumit Kumar's These Savage Shores, Ryan O'Sullivan and Andrea Mutti's Fearscape, and Alex Paknadel and Martin Simmonds' Friendo. The company is also working with novelist Brandon Sanderson on his graphic novel project Dark One and has begun publishing comics based on the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop roleplaying game.

Simon & Schuster publishes fiction and nonfiction for various demographics. The company releases titles in print, digital, and audio formats. It maintains several imprints, including Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, and Simon & Schuster Audio. It publishes books in more than 200 countries and territories.

In 2020, the publisher launched two graphic novel lines aimed at young readers, Little Simon Graphic Novels and Read to Read Graphics. In addition to Vault, Simon & Schuster also handles bookstore distribution for comics publishers Ahoy Comics, BOOM! Studios, Fantoons, Humanoids, Legendary Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion, Scout Comics, Viz Media, and Z2 Comics.

