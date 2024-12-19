Solomon Kane Week Concludes With a Look at the Full Set of Covers

Solomon Kane Week on ComicBook concludes with a look at all of the covers for the new series from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics. All of this is in advance of the release of Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring, a four-issue limited series by writer/artist Patrick Zircher. Solomon Kane spins out of Titan’s The Savage Sword of Conan series which builds on characters created by legendary writer Robert E. Howard. ComicBook has been exclusively revealing covers and interior art for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring all week, and now we finish up with the reveal of a cover by Andrew MacLean and all of the covers for the debut issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Andrew MacLean cover features Solomon Kane resting inside an open coffin that snakes surround in the dark black background. A new look at interior art for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 by Patrick Zircher shows a woman in a purple outfit walking into a library, where she meets a gentleman who may be the librarian.

J.H. williams iii cover a for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

mike mignola cover b for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

patrick zircher cover c for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

andrew maclean cover d for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

daniel brereton cover e for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

solomon kane: the serpent ring #1 blank cover

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 (OF 4)

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale March 26, 2025

The ‘Sword of Vengeance’ slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set!

IT’S THE MUCH ANTICIPATED RETURN OF SOLOMON KANE FROM PATRICK ZIRCHER (SUPERMAN, IRON MAN, SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT)!

THE FIRST SOLOMON KANE SOLO SERIES IN 15 YEARS!

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN!

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: MIKE MIGNOLA

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER

COVER D: ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER E: DANIEL BRERETO

COVER F: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN

COVER G: MIKE MIGNOLA VIRGIN

COVER H: J.H. WILLIAMS III FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER I: MIKE MIGNOLA FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER J: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

interior art for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

interior art for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

interior art for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

interior art for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

Here you can find the advanced Forbidden Planet links for each cover. Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 goes on sale March 26, 2025.

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover A Williams III)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445707

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover B Mignola)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445711

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover C Zircher)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445710

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover D MacLean)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445715

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover E Brereton)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445714

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover F Williams III Virgin)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445708

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover G Mignola Virgin)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445712

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover H Williams III Foil Trade)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445709

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover I Mignola Foil Trade)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445713

Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 (Cover J Colour Blank Sketch)

https://forbiddenplanet.com/445716