Solomon Kane Week Concludes With a Look at the Full Set of Covers

Solomon Kane Week on ComicBook concludes with a look at all of the covers for the new series from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics. All of this is in advance of the release of Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring, a four-issue limited series by writer/artist Patrick Zircher. Solomon Kane spins out of Titan’s The Savage Sword of Conan series which builds on characters created by legendary writer Robert E. Howard. ComicBook has been exclusively revealing covers and interior art for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring all week, and now we finish up with the reveal of a cover by Andrew MacLean and all of the covers for the debut issue.
The Andrew MacLean cover features Solomon Kane resting inside an open coffin that snakes surround in the dark black background. A new look at interior art for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 by Patrick Zircher shows a woman in a purple outfit walking into a library, where she meets a gentleman who may be the librarian.
SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 (OF 4)
- (W/A) Patrick Zircher
- Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics
- FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale March 26, 2025
- The ‘Sword of Vengeance’ slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set!
- IT’S THE MUCH ANTICIPATED RETURN OF SOLOMON KANE FROM PATRICK ZIRCHER (SUPERMAN, IRON MAN, SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT)!
- THE FIRST SOLOMON KANE SOLO SERIES IN 15 YEARS!
- SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN!
- COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III
- COVER B: MIKE MIGNOLA
- COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER
- COVER D: ANDREW MACLEAN
- COVER E: DANIEL BRERETO
- COVER F: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN
- COVER G: MIKE MIGNOLA VIRGIN
- COVER H: J.H. WILLIAMS III FOIL TRADE ($14.99)
- COVER I: MIKE MIGNOLA FOIL TRADE ($14.99)
- COVER J: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)
Here you can find the advanced Forbidden Planet links for each cover. Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 goes on sale March 26, 2025.
