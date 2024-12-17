Solomon Kane Week Reveals Stunning Covers by Patrick Zircher and Mike Mignola

Solomon Kane Week at ComicBook continues with the reveal of two covers by fan-favorite artists Patrick Zircher and Mike Mignola. The “Sword of Vengeance” is the headliner in a Conan the Barbarian spinoff from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, based on characters created by legendary writer Robert E. Howard. Patrick Zircher serves as the writer and artist of Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring, a four-issue limited series debuting in March. ComicBook is bringing you exclusive looks at Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring all week long, and today we have interior art by Patrick Zircher, as well as Cover C by Zircher and Cover B by Mike Mignola.

The interior page for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 shows a tense conversation between two characters inside a tavern. One menacing-looking man is holding the other by the collar, but he eventually lets him go and the two walk off together. The aggressive man even puts his arm over the other. Mike Mignola illustrates Solomon Kane on his Cover B, which surrounds the main character with four skeletons. Patrick Zircher’s Cover C puts those previous two characters in the background with other individuals as Solomon Kane holds his sword up to divide the page. We can also see a pirate ship sailing on the sea.

patrick zircher cover c for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

Mike mignola Cover b for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 (OF 4)

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale March 26, 2025

The ‘Sword of Vengeance’ slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to thecanals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled SerpentRingof Set!

IT’S THE MUCH ANTICIPATED RETURN OF SOLOMON KANE FROM PATRICKZIRCHER (SUPERMAN, IRON MAN, SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT)!

COVER B: MIKE MIGNOLA

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER

COVER G: MIKE MIGNOLA VIRGIN

COVER I: MIKE MIGNOLA FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

patrick zircher interior art for solomon kane: serpent ring #1

Here you can find the advanced Forbidden Planet links for Cover B, C, G, and I. Solomon Kane: Serpent Ring #1 goes on sale March 26, 2025.

