Sonic the Hedgehog Is Teaming Up With the Justice League

Today's Sonic Central had a number of surprises for Sega fans, but the biggest one might have been the announcement of a collaboration with DC Comics. In March 2025, a Sonic comic series will feature the heroes of the Sonic universe teaming up with the Justice League. The two groups will have to work together to save their worlds in a five issue monthly series written by longtime Sonic scribe Ian Flynn. No artist has been announced just yet. Sonic and friends will get some Justice League inspired mash-up designs in the series, with Sonic as the Flash, Shadow as Batman, Tails as Cyborg, Amy as Wonder Woman, Silver as Green Lantern, and Knuckles as Superman.

Images of some of the Sonic/Justice League redesigns can be found below.

(Photo: DC, Sega)

In addition to the comics, Sonic fans can expect a bunch of merchandise capitalizing on the crossover, including toys, apparel, and more. That merchandise will start to become available in fall 2025. During the stream, Sega's Ivo Gerscovich revealed that plans for the collaboration will also extend into 2026. It remains to be seen whether we'll see any of these DC redesigns in an actual Sonic video game, but it's a safe bet it'll at least happen in one of the various Sonic mobile games. At this time, that's just speculation, but it wouldn't be too unusual. In fact, today's Sonic Central showcased a bunch of new skins for mobile titles like Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash, so it's not hard to imagine these DC designs getting a similar treatment.

A collaboration between Sonic and DC might seem like it's out of left field, but it is kind of fitting. In the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Sonic has been shown to be a big fan of Flash comics, with a huge stash of older issues first seen in his cavern, and later in his home with Tom and Maddie Wachowski. Actually seeing Sonic given a design based on the Flash is pretty cool, and it'll be interesting to see all the various places these designs end up over the next two years!

