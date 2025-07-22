Medieval Spawn Invading Rogue Sun Wild New Massive-Verse Crossover This Fall

Spawn has always been Image Comics’ most iconic and popular character, and now he’s crossing over with one of their newest and brightest hits, Rogue Sun. Two of the Massive-Verse’s titans are clashing this October, in Rogue Sun #30, which reveals that not only will these two awesome comic book titles be joining together for this single issue, but that the entire adventure will revolve around Spawn. Not only that, but instead of being set in the present day and all of the glorious family drama that the main characters of Rogue Sun are constantly working through, we will look into the far past, where Sir John of York, the Medieval Spawn, will come into conflict with Caleb Hawthorne, the Knight Sun.

For those unaware, Rogue Sun follows the emotionally unstable teenager Dylan Siegel taking up the mantle of Rogue Sun, New Orleans’s premier superhero, after inheriting the title from his dad’s death. Dylan has very, very complicated feelings about his dad, most of them negative, but has to come to terms with all of them and solve his murder if he wants to protect both his home and the world from supernatural threats that only the Rogue Sun can. This story is just as much a family drama as it is a superhero comic, showing us the struggles of complicated familial relationships and classic Massive-Verse monsters in the same issue, and is definitely worth a read if you haven’t already started it.

Medieval Spawn Vs Rogue Sun Will Be a Fight For the Ages

The creative minds behind Rogue Sun, Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton, and Abel, aren’t just an incredible team that brings this comic book to life, but also massive fans of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, so fans of Medieval Spawn can rest assured that the character is in good hands. Parrot said; “There are certain moments in life that simply don’t feel real. I was a teenager when Image Comics was launched and I bought every single issue of every single book, but… Spawn was my favorite. The cape. The chains. The spikes. I even made my mom read it. So the fact that Todd MacFarlane is being so insanely generous and letting Medieval Spawn come play in the world of Rogue Sun for an issue… it’s absolutely surreal. I’d say it’s a dream come true but that would suggest I was arrogant enough to think this could ever happen.”

Fans of the Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game also have plenty to look forward to, with a brand new starter deck hitting comic book store shelves this October just a few weeks after the crossover. This set focuses on Radiant Black’s “Catalyst War” event, with Radiant Black and Premier as the star characters. Anyone who is a fan of these characters or fast-paced card games with simultaneous turns should definitely check it out!

Courtesy of Image Comics

Rogue Sun #30 goes on sale October 8!, and don’t miss the chance to pick up the variant covers by Abel and Stefano Simeone!

Cover A by Stefano Simeone

Courtesy of Image Comics

Cover B by Abel

Courtesy of Image Comics

Cover C by Stefano Simeone