Rogue Sun Makes Its Grand Return, and It Was Worth the Wait (Review)

Rogue Sun is one of the most enthralling family dramas around, and all the superpowers thrown into the mix only make those family dynamics even more wonderfully complex. Such is the case once again with Rogue Sun #25, which returns after a few months away with a perfect jumping-on point for new readers and does a pretty solid job of getting readers up to speed on everything that’s happened up until now. Dylan and Marcus are as dysfunctional as ever, though honestly, every segment of the family is experiencing their own changing dynamic, and that’s not even getting into Aurie’s new role either. The inter-family politics are just as intense as the bigger-than-life superhero action, so if you haven’t given Rogue Sun a try, you owe it to yourself to jump on board.

Ryan Parrott and Nick Cotton pick up where they left off with Dylan and Marcus, whose relationship hasn’t gotten any better in the time since, and that’s before more complications arise thanks to Marcus’ previous questionable decisions. Truth be told, as someone who has their own parental baggage with fathers, Dylan is pretty easy to relate to, and it’s actually nice to see him somewhat gaining confidence in himself despite external factors calling that into question.

One of the key draws of the series has always been that Dylan wasn’t exactly a shining knight in the lead hero department, but those flaws have also become tether points for many, and it’s helped Dylan become a far more relatable character as the series has continued. Rogue Sun takes that and runs with it, as not only does Dylan still have to navigate his relationship with Marcus, but now he has the emotional minefield of his mother Gwen to deal with as she is imprisoned for the death of his father.

That’s no small thing, but Parrott and Cotton deftly maneuver through Dylan’s ever-changing view of both being a hero and trying to prove something to his father. Marcus’ actions also continue to have an impact on how Dylan views his mother and what she did, and it doesn’t always go the way you expect.

The most welcome shakeup though is Aurie, who steps into a new role as a Rogue Sun that is already immensely different from Dylan thanks to her unplanned partnership with Caleb. Caleb is an immediate spark to any situation he’s in, and paired with Aurie’s evolving motivations and view on Dylan and her family, the new duo offers a rich change of pace from what’s happening with Dylan at any given time, and the collisions that happen are as chaotic and exciting as you would imagine.

That collision by the way is also stunning thanks to the gorgeous work of Abel, Natalia Marques, and Becca Carey. While Dylan and Aurie are still learning on the job, there’s an effortless style and suaveness to how they move in a battle, and the flames of the suit and smooth style lines just make these confrontations pop.

The team also brings to life a brand new villain, and though manipulating poisonous green clouds might not sound like the deadliest powerset, it certainly makes an impact in their ever-capable hands and creates some vivid imagery as the flames of Rogue Sun slice through the green fog. That said, some of my favorite moments of the issue are conversations between Dylan and Doty, and these moments are just as immersive and compelling as any grand combat sequence.

Rogue Sun makes its grand return and absolutely shines, and as the Massive-Verse continues to grow by leaps and bounds, Rogue Sun is still one of its biggest stars.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by Image Comics

On March 12, 2025

Written by Ryan Parrott and Nick Cotton

Art by Abel

Colors by Natalia Marques

Letters by Becca Carey

What did you think of Rogue Sun #25?