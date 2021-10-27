Spawn Wave 2 McFarlane Toys Figures Add She-Spawn and Cy-Gor

Last week, McFarlane Toys opened up pre-orders for wave 2 of their Spawn series, adding Soul Crusher, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Dark Reedemer 7-inch scale figures to the lineup. They also revealed that She-Spawn and a Cy-Gor Megafig would be released, but they didn’t offer a specific date. Apparently, today is the day.

The new figures in the wave include Soul Crusher, Cy-Gor, and She-Spawn. Gunslinger Spawn is a repaint of this Target exclusive with a new Gatling gun accessory. Dark Redeemer is a repaint of the Wave 1 Redeemer figure. All of the figures are 7-inch scale with up to 22 points of articulation and a weapon accessory. Pre-orders for all of the new Spawn figures can be found in the links below.

McFarlane Toys has certainly been busy lately. In addition to the new Spawn wave, they have also released new DC Multiverse figures based on the upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. McFarlane Toys even had an entire event dedicated to new releases at GameStop, which included figures in the Spawn, DC Multiverse, The Witcher, and Warhammer 40K lines. You can check out all of the details on that event right here.