Spider-Man’s 5 Most Fun Team-Up Partners

The Amazing Spider-Man frequently teams up with other superheroes, and some of Spidey’s allies bring a lot of fun to their partnerships in different ways. As the flagship character of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man has all the iconography he needs to stand on his own and carry his own comic book title. Throughout the decades, the Web-Head has done just that, often being the subject of multiple individual titles simultaneously, but that, of course, doesn’t preclude him from working with other Marvel heroes either. Spider-Man’s membership with the Avengers and his general standing in Marvel’s superhero community frequently sees him joining forces with other heroes, either on a larger team or as a pair with either Spider-Man or his partner guest-starring in the other’s solo comic book.

There’s virtually no other Marvel superhero whom Spider-Man has not fought alongside at least once in his extended Web-Slinging career. What that said, some of Spidey’s team-ups have a particularly engaging energy to them, with Spidey’s ally bringing a unique quality to the story all their own. Here are the 5 Marvel superheroes who are the most fun to see Spider-Man team-up with.

1) Daredevil

When it comes to allies of the Web-Slinger, one of his best also happens to be a really good lawyer names Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. Spidey and Daredevil‘s street-level crime fighting frequently leads to the two partnering up, and the with pair’s particular power sets, it often leads to some flashy action scenes and two-page spreads of Spidey and Daredevil taking down gangs of bad guys in tandem. Additionally, Spidey and Daredevil have a shared nemesis in Wilson Fisk a.k.a. the Kingpin, which often forms the basis for their team-ups and pits them against a villain who is formidable even with their combined might. Whenever Spider-Man and Daredevil unite on a mission, it’s bound to be a fun one for readers.

2) Black Cat

Spider-Man’s romantic life tends to have Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy at its center, but it is often overlooked how great of a couple and team Spider-Man and Felicia Hardy a.k.a. Black Cat make. Black Cat is by far the most free-spirited and fun-loving of Peter Parker’s significant others, which makes their banter on team-ups often flirtatiously geared on Felicia’s part, and with a quippy quality in Felicia’s shorthand reference to the Web-Head as simply “Spider”. Additionally, Felicia’s bad luck powers and fighting skills make her a great ally for Spidey to call upon the assistance for. Though they’ve technically moved on from each other as a romantic couple, the love between Spidey and Black Cat always simmers just below the surface, and adds a Valentine’s Day-quality of fun whenever they join forces.

3) The Human Torch

Early on his superheroic career, Peter Parker made an effort to join the Fantastic Four, and while the still youthful Web-Slinger left the Baxter Building aghast that Marvel’s First Family is a strictly pro-bono operation, he found a life-long friend in Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch. Spider-Man and the Human Torch are cut from the same cloth as light-hearted heroes who relish their shared talent for one-liners, and the fact that Peter and Johnny are in a similar age bracket made it easy for the two to hit it off right away as superheroes who relate to one another. Whenever Spider-Man and the Human Torch team-up, it goes without saying there will be plenty of fireworks on their mission.

4) Deadpool

Only one Marvel Comics character has as much of a reputation for comedic banter and one-liners as Spider-Man, and that is Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool. Given Deadpool’s anti-heroic nature, any team-up between the Wall-Crawler and the Merc with a Mouth has its share of tension, with Wade’s predilection for using bullets, blades, and cartoonishly lethal force running up against Spider-Man’s aversion to killing. Nonetheless, Spider-Man and Deadpool team-ups never fail to be anything but a lot of fun with their buddy comedy banter and Wade’s fourth-wall breaking sprinkled in.

5) Captain America

Even with his level of experience and reputation within the Marvel superhero community, Spider-Man still has plenty of fellow heroes whom he looks up with genuine hero worship of his own. Case in point – Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America. Compared to Spider-Man’s light-hearted team-ups with Black Cat, the Human Torch, and Deadpool, and his more focused partnerships with Daredevil, Spider-Man willingly accepts becoming a borderline sidekick whenever he teams up with Captain America. Even in Spidey-led ensemble stories like Maximum Carnage, Spider-Man looks to Captain America as a true leader. Moreover, during their brief falling out during the Civil War story arc, Spidey still approached his conflict with Cap with great reverence, and did the same when the two finally joined forces by the end. Even Spider-Man needs a hero to aspire to be like, and his team-ups with Captain America always exemplify how much respect Peter Parker has for the world’s original super-soldier.