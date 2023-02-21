One of Spider-Man's Former Love Interests Is Getting a Symbiote

The Marvel Universe's family of symbiotes continues to grow in a new miniseries. By now most Marvel fans are familiar with Venom and Carnage, but there are several other symbiotes roaming the streets and cosmos as well. Readers will even get to meet some multiversal Venom variants in Extreme Venomverse, which kicks off Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes. Extreme Venomverse is billed to be similar to Edge of Spider-Verse, with each issue featuring new characters and turning points for Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock, the stars of Marvel's ongoing Venom series. As that gets underway, an upcoming limited series finds a former love interest of Spider-Man getting a symbiote of her very own.

Marvel released its May 2023 solicitations, which include Cult of Carnage: Misery #1 by writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino. The five-issue limited series puts the focus on Liz Allen, one of Spider-Man's supporting characters from high school. During their high school days, Liz was romantically involved with Peter Parker and Flash Thompson, but she ended up marrying Harry Osborn. They would go on to have a son named Normie Osborn, named after his father Norman Osborn, the original Green Goblin. Normie is also starring in his own comic, Red Goblin, where he adopted Norman's former moniker when he took possession of the Carnage symbiote. Part of the Red Goblin story will continue in Cult of Carnage after Liz Allen uses her resources as the head of Alchemax to "become something the Marvel Universe has NEVER SEEN BEFORE," according to the issue's solicitation.

Miles Morales and Carnage Collide in Carnage Reigns Crossover

Going by the covers and title, it looks like Liz Allen will create a new symbiote that goes by the name Misery. It most likely all ties back to the Summer of Symbiotes, so fans will want to pay very close attention to the various Venom and Carnage storylines running through a number of comics.

Speaking of Carnage, he will have a crossover storyline event with Miles Morales in May as well. Carnage Reigns is a seven-part crossover between Carnage and Miles Morales: Spider-Man by Carnage guest writer Alex Paknadel and Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar. It builds on current plot developments in their individual series, such as Carnage's extreme transformation and how Miles' superhero career is impacting his personal life.

You can find the covers and solicitation for May's Cult of Carnage: Misery #1 below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)