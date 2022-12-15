Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer

The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.

"Spinning out of the pages of both Dark Web and Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch's Venom, this new ongoing series will see Normie Osborn receive his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?" the description of the Red Goblin series reads.

Who Was the Spider-Man Villain Red Goblin?

The Red Goblin was a combination of Norman Osborn and a piece of the Carnage symbiote. The storyline was a part of the "Go Down Swinging" story arc by writer Dan Slott and artist Stuart Immonen, leading to Amazing Spider-Man #800. Red Goblin's fight with Spider-Man is the first time fans saw Normie Osborn with the Red Goblin symbiote. Other titles have also teased Normie and Red Goblin becoming one.

What Is the Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Dark Web?

Dark Web is a crossover between the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises, centered on the clones Chasm and Madelyn Pryor joining forces to defeat their enemies. Chasm is Ben Reilly, Spider-Man's former heroic clone. Ben turned to the dark side and became Chasm at the conclusion of the Beyond Era of Amazing Spider-Man. Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 teased the alliance between Chasm and Madelyn Pryor, along with the Dark Web event.

The crossover officially started in Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert's Dark Web #1 and will continue in ongoing titles Amazing Spider-Man and Venom as well as limited series Dark Web: X-Men, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane & Black Cat, and Gold Goblin.

Red Goblin #1 goes on sale February 8, 2023 from Marvel Comics.