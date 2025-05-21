Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 Reminds Me How Fun This Team-Up Can Be

Marvel is teaming up its two most popular superheroes for a new series by Marc Guggenheim and Kaare Andrews. This wouldn’t be the first time the two would team up, having been part of Jason Aaron’s and Adam Kubert’s amazing 2010s miniseries, The Astonishing Spider-Man and Wolverine. While Aaron’s and Kubert’s Astonishing was over-the-top and wild, Guggenheim and Andrews keep things relatively grounded with their Spider-Man & Wolverine #1, focusing on the espionage angle that ties both characters. A database of the Marvel world’s double agents is in danger of getting into the wrong hands.

It’s up to everyone’s favorite webhead and angry Canadian to find the database to secure the safety of every past and present agent and ensure secret missions from the past aren’t leaked. Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 offers plenty of fun banter between the two heroes and dynamic artwork from Kaare Andrews. Peter Parker and Logan are such polar opposites that their interactions are typically fun to read, especially when they have conflicting views. Some of the story is bland, with the plot being fairly straightforward. The issue is primarily an extended fight sequence between the two heroes’ rogues’ gallery, but the comic has enough fluff and satisfying action sequences that make it a worthwhile investment for any fan of the Big Two.

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 Is a Light Yet Good Read

Marvel

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1‘s main hook is a huge twist borrowed from Captain America: Civil War. Before the ending twist, most of the issue is a slightly generic action story with Peter and Logan. Andrew’s artwork enhances the comic, yet his work can be divisive for some readers. Andrew’s intentionally wonky limbs and large, muscular torsos can be off-putting. Nonetheless, it is also so stylistically distinct that it is hard not to admire. Even though Andrew’s work is a clear throwback to the works of Todd McFarlane, the artwork is still evidently a Kaare Andrews comic. Andrew brings enough vigor to the comic, imbuing it with personality and dynamism, elevating the material. Your opinion on Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 would determine how much you enjoy Kaare Andrews.

Marc Guggenheim, who has a long history working on The Amazing Spider-Man, paces the issue well and gives equal focus to both heroes. His dialogue can be expository, particularly during a scene where Peter’s girlfriend Shay randomly brings up his dead parents. That scene sets up Peter’s connection to the spy world, but it is very clumsy and hand-fisted. Furthermore, the Spider-Man comics attempt to incorporate Shay in so many issues doesn’t endear the character to readers in a way Marvel is probably hoping. It doesn’t help that Shay has yet to feature any defining personality besides being upset with Peter’s lateness, which only makes him look bad. Some of the internal dialogue from both heroes can also veer into heavy-handedness.

Nevertheless, Guggenheim gets the voices right for both leads, especially Logan. Spider-Man sometimes feels as if he’s taking a backseat to the story, but the two leads’ contrasting personalities are on full display. Although the heroes don’t share much in common, Guggenheim firmly establishes that the two are friends. This comic does feel like an appropriate point in the characters’ journeys, with both accepting each other for who they are after spending so many years fighting together. Peter has a wildly out-of-character moment against Logan in the closing pages, yet given the twist, there’s some justification to Peter’s reactions. Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 isn’t the most revolutionary comic on the stand, but if you want an enjoyable comic where Marvel’s Big Two partners up, this issue delivers.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Published by Marvel

Released on May 21, 2025

Written by Marc Guggenheim

Art by Kaare Andrews

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by VC’s Travis Lanham

What did you think of Marc Guggenheim and Kaare Andrews’ Spider-Man & Wolverine #1? Let us know in the comments!