20 years ago, the villainous Reed Richards from Earth-1610 prevented a radioactive spider from biting a 15-year-old Peter Parker. One year ago, Tony Stark of the Ultimates sent the spider and a picotech suit to Peter with instructions to embrace his delayed destiny — by becoming the hero he was meant to be before the Maker’s return in two year’s time. And for the past 12 months, Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery has grown to include Kingpin Wilson Fisk, the assassin Bullseye, the Shocker, and the Sinister Six: Kingpin, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Mister Negative, Mole Man, and the Black Cat.

Spider-Man and fellow vigilante Green Goblin, a.k.a. Harry Osborn, have been targeted by Kingpin, an agent of the Maker’s Council that rules Earth-6160 from the shadows. While the two crime fighters will start the new year hunted by Kraven (in Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s Ultimate Spider-Man #13-14), Marvel’s March solicitations reveal that another classic Spider-Man villain is about to bury the wallcrawler: Sandman.

According to a first look at the issue (on sale March 12), the shifty supervillain attacks the Parkers — Peter, his wife Mary Jane, and their children Richard and May — during a family vacation to the beach. Get a look at upcoming issues of Ultimate Spider-Man, part of year two of Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe that is set to expand with Ultimate Wolverine and the next phase of the Deniz Camp-penned Ultimates in January.

Ultimate Spider-Man #13

KRAVEN’S MOST DANGEROUS GAME! The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto’s love letter to “Kraven’s Last Hunt”!

On sale: Jan. 22, 2025

Ultimate Spider-Man #14

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN! After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during KRAVEN’S HUNT in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else’s game?

On sale: Feb. 26

Ultimate Spider-Man #15

THE ULTIMATE SANDMAN ATTACKS! As the dust settles from the events of recent issues, Peter, MJ and the kids take a family vacation – but nowhere is safe for Ultimate Spider-Man!

On sale: March 12

The first year of Hickman’s Ultimate Spider-Man — which ended with a Christmas-themed issue and a shocking cliffhanger going into 2025 — is on sale now from Marvel Comics.