Spider-Man & Wolverine Face Two Classic Villains in the Team-Up MCU Fans Have Waited For (Exclusive)

Spider-Man and Wolverine are about to have the team-up that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asking for. Peter Parker and Logan are two of Marvel’s most popular heroes, which is why fans always enjoy seeing them work together. After Hugh Jackman’s return as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, there has been an even larger outcry from fans to see Spider-Man and Wolverine together in the MCU. But before that can happen, Marvel is pairing the former Avengers teammates together in a new ongoing series from two legendary creators. Their first mission pits Spider-Man and Wolverine against an unlikely duo from each other’s rogue gallery.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 by Marc Guggenheim, Kaare Andrews, and Brian Reber. It begins with our heroes in Astoria, Queens, investigating a defunct S.H.I.E.L.D. storage facility inside a massive helicarrier. Spider-Man and Wolverine are suddenly attacked by Omega Red and Kraven the Hunter, who are after the same mysterious Janus Directory that Spidey and Wolverine are after. Spider-Man suggests that they each take the other’s bad guy, to keep things “spicy.” So that means we get Wolverine vs. Kraven and Spider-Man vs. Omega Red.

Kraven pulls out a bazooka to even up his matchup against Wolverine, using it to blow up the cables that were helping keep the helicarrier floating in the air. The last thing we see is a bunch of debris about to fall on Wolverine.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“Spider-Man and Wolverine are probably my two favorite Marvel characters to write and among my favorites in all of comics,” Guggenheim told Polygon when Spider-Man & Wolverine was announced. “I wrote Peter and Logan very early in my career, so I’m particularly excited about returning to them with a great deal more of experience and skill to lend to the endeavor. Kaare Andrews and I are determined to deliver a comic book blockbuster every month, with action that never stops.”

“Spider-Man and Wolverine have always attracted the best artists in comics and I’m pulling from all of them,” Andrews added. “But honestly, it’s not just about individual artists—it’s about the era that shaped me. The late ‘80s and early ‘90s comics were a huge influence, and that’s where I first fell in love with the medium.”

Solicitations for Spider-Man & Wolverine tease a throwdown that flips the book’s title to Spider-Man vs. Wolverine. A big surprise in the first issue leads to Spider-Man and Wolverine coming to blows. “Not mind control, not an illusion – you’ll have to read it to experience it!” Marvel teases. After they put their differences behind them, Spider-Man and Wolverine will head to the Savage Land, with the cover of Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 putting the duo in their iconic black-and-white and yellow-and-brown costumes, respectively.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

The description of Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 reads, “THWIKT! Did you hear that? That sound can only mean one thing: two of your favorite Marvel heroes doing what they do best! With great power, there must also come…the best there is! SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE team up for the biggest adventure in Marvel comics! Who or what is targeting this unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises as LOGAN and PETER PARKER team up against the machinations of a plot too big for just one hero…”

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 goes on sale Wednesday, May 21st. Let us know your thoughts on the first issue in the comments below!