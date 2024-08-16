Hugh Jackman Reveals New Selfie in Full Wolverine Suit

There’s a new look at Logan’s X-Men suit from Deadpool & Wolverine, courtesy of star Hugh Jackman. Deadpool & Wolverine is the first movie to feature Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine wearing an official superhero costume, and not the black leather outfits in Fox’s previous X-Men films. Fans were thrilled to finally see Wolverine’s iconic blue-and-yellow costume on the big screen, with one of the biggest moments coming when Wolverine donned his mask. As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to celebrate its box office success, Jackman is sharing more looks at the costume he wore as he battled (and teamed up with) Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

“Selfie in the suit is a must?” Hugh Jackman wrote in a post on Instagram. The photo features Jackman wearing a pair of shades and his Wolverine costume, which sports dust and bullet holes, most likely from his scuffle with co-headliner Deadpool. It’s not a totally full-body photo since Jackman is standing in front of a thin rectangular mirror, it does offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what the actor looked like on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine. This is something the most faithful of fans can appreciate.

Kevin Feige responds to Deadpool & Wolverine success

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared a note expressing his gratitude at the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine. Along with the “thank you” letter, the note “from the desk of Kevin Feige” includes a list of alternative names for cocaine, a nod to a fan-favorite scene from the movie.

“Thanks for making Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie the biggest of all time,” Kevin Feige’s note reads. “It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it.”

He concluded with, “All those conversations were worth it!”

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.