Spider-Man & Venom’s Multiverse War Promises The Battle Fans Wanted From Marvel’s Movies

The rivalry between Spider-Man and Venom is revisited as the Marvel Universe prepares for Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse. The upcoming event features the Friendly Neighborhood wall-crawler and the Lethal Protector, and their multiverse armies in the Spider-Verse and Venomverse. The Spider-Verse has been around much longer than the Venomverse, but Marvel has done a good job fleshing the latter out over the last few years, probably in preparation for this very event. When the Spider-Verse and Venomverse collide, only one side will be declared the victor. But before we take a look at the war, Marvel provides a history lesson on the two leaders.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Luciano Vecchio, and Rachelle Rosenberg. Each page of the preview is split in half, with the left side focused on Peter Parker, and the right side featuring Eddie Brock. Even the dialogue reflects both characters’ inner dialogue, with Peter’s text sitting on a white background and Eddie’s on a black background.

Peter’s story as Spider-Man begins with him being bitten by a radioactive spider, while Eddie is a former reporter for the Daily Bugle who gets disgraced when he fabricates a story about Spider-Man. Peter is forever changed by the spider, while Eddie is changed by the symbiote. They both reach a crucial crossroads after heading down selfish roads. Fortunately, they find a connection with something far greater than themselves. Peter and Eddie then battle an egomaniac hellbent on either controlling their life (Morlun in Spider-Verse) or destroying all life (Knull in King in Black).

We see many of the supporting characters in the Spider-Verse and Venomverse, such as Miles Morales, Silk, Spider-Man Noir, Agent Anti-Venom, Sleeper, and Flexo the Rubber Man. Spider-Man and Venom are both convinced that the other is out to put an end to their respective universes. The preview of Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 ends with Spider-Man and Venom about to trade powerful blows, as they each vow to save the Web of Life and Destiny and the Symbiote Hive-Mind, or die trying.

A pair of one-shots highlighted both sides of the war: Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1 introduced Spider-Prowler, a new Spider-Hulk, and the vampiric Count Parker. Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 featured a new Eddie Brock Venom (whose Earth-616 counterpart is currently the host of Carnage in Eddie Brock: Carnage), Venomouse, and a venomized Katie Power of Power Pack.

“When Dan Slott and Olivier Copiel launched the Spider-Verse in 2014, it transformed the Spider-Man mythos and completely took over the world,” Groom said of the event that inspired everything from 2017’s Venomverse and 2018’s Spider-Geddon to the animated Spider-Verse movies. “Since then, creators like Donny Cates, Al Ewing, and Ram V have transformed the Venom mythos in a way that is arguably just as vital and transformative.”

Groom continued, “Crashing these worlds together is a genuine honor and a privilege— and it gives us an opportunity to push both sides to the breaking point, so we can all discover whether the Spider and Symbiote communities hold strong against the oncoming storm… or if they crack under the pressure!”

“Luciano’s superpower is building complex tapestries of intertwined characters and worlds… And I love that readers will get an early taste of that in New Blood and Fresh Brains,” Groom added.

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 goes on sale Wednesday, May 14th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!