Star Trek: Lower Decks Ongoing Comics Series Announced

Star Trek: Lower Decks is heading into its fifth and final season in October, but the misadventures of the U.S.S. Cerritos crew will continue in comic book form. During last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, IDW Publishing announced it will launch an ongoing Star Trek: Lower Decks comic book series from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer Ryan North. The news comes as IDW Publishing freshly renews its claim to the Star Trek comics license. The Star Trek: Lower Decks ongoing series will launch in November, following the release of the Star Trek: Lower Decks – Warp Your Own Way interactive graphic novel (also written by North) in October.

“Lower Decks is my favorite Star Trek, and I have seen every single Star Trek there is to see, except for one episode I will never reveal,” North said in a press release. “This raises the obvious question: will something in this comic contradict something that I missed in that one episode I never saw? Thankfully the answer is no, because the entire Lower Decks team – both at IDW and Paramount – has been so amazing – supportive, clever, brilliant. We’re making a big funny heartfelt book with huge sci-fi ideas, important character developments, tons of that Trek flavor, and a bunch of jokes, too. If you love Lower Decks you’ll love this comic!”

Star Trek Lower Decks #1 Cover A

Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns as a Comic

Star Trek: Lower Decks will have episodic storytelling and each story will come from a different artist. Derek Charm will draw the debut issue, reuniting the team behind the Eisner-nominated .

“I get to team up with some of my favorite artists for this book, starting with Derek Charm, who we last teamed up with on the Eisner-winning Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and on the Eisner-nominated Shaxs’ Best Day. He is: the best.”

Star Trek Lower Decks #1 Cover B

IDW Group Editor Heather Antos adds, “Just when you thought we couldn’t go lower… we’re BACK with the first ever ONGOING Lower Decks series. Just like the fans out there, we too want more Lower Decks and this time we’re giving it to you tenfold!”

Antos continues, “Ryan North is showing us just how deep of a Trek nerd he is with these stories, and paired with the comedic geniuses of Derek Charm, Jack Lawrence and more on art duties for a rotating cast of ‘episodic’ issues, this series is a mission so fun that even the Lower Deckers themselves won’t want to miss it!”

Star Trek Lower Decks #1 1:10 Retailer Incentive Cover

Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 goes on sale on November 13th. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Warp Your Own Way goes on sale on October 22nd. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 debuts October 24th on Paramount+.