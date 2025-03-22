Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Adding A Cute Robot Sidekick In Seeds of Salvation

The Enterprise crew is about to get an adorable mechanical companion! IDW Publishing has revealed plans for an exciting new limited comic series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Seeds of Destruction, scheduled to launch in August 2025. This five-issue adventure will feature beloved characters from the hit Paramount+ series embarking on a perilous mission to an ice-covered planet harboring terrifying secrets beneath its frozen surface. Among the most intriguing revelations about this upcoming series is the introduction of D6, described as “a new adorable robot sidekick” who will join First Officer Una Chin-Riley, Science Officer Spock, Security Officer La’An Noonien-Singh, and Nurse Christine Chapel on their dangerous expedition. The addition of this mechanical character could bring a fresh dynamic to the Strange New Worlds universe.

The series comes from writer Robbie Thompson, who currently works on the television show’s fourth season, and artist Travis Mercer. Thompson expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “As a lifelong fan of Star Trek (TOS forever!), I was absolutely thrilled to get the call from editor extraordinaire Heather Antos to pitch on a Strange New Worlds miniseries. Working on the fourth season of the Paramount+ series has been a dream come true and I’m so excited to play in this sandbox further.”

What makes this announcement particularly interesting is the comic’s promise to deliver “cosmic horrors” and make Strange New Worlds “a lot stranger.” Artist Travis Mercer hinted at the series’ tone by saying, “After reading what Robbie has in store for the Enterprise crew, there was no way I was going to pass up this opportunity! The entire team is bringing you a story that’s about to make Strange New Worlds a lot stranger! Strap in folks!”

The Seeds of Destruction series is part of a larger rollout of Star Trek comics from IDW. It will be accompanied by two other five-issue limited series: Star Trek: Red Shirts, focusing on the notoriously ill-fated crew members in red uniforms from The Original Series era (launching July 2025), and Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming, which picks up immediately after the TV series finale as part of Voyager’s 30th anniversary celebration (arriving September 2025).

The addition of D6 follows a long Star Trek tradition of incorporating memorable artificial companions. From Data in The Next Generation to The Doctor in Voyager, these characters often provide both comic relief and insightful commentary on humanity. This new robot sidekick could potentially serve a similar purpose while helping the crew navigate whatever dangers await them beneath the ice.

IDW group editor Heather Antos summarized the ambitious slate of upcoming Star Trek comics: “From celebrating nostalgia with the fan-favorite crew of Voyager, to going boldly to the fearsome depths of a Lovecraftian planet in Strange New Worlds, to taking a decades-long question of ‘if the color of a uniform makes a man’ and spinning it on its head… we’re showing that IDW is not yet done producing the very best STAR TREK comics possible.”