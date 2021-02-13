Star Wars Introduces Strange New Dark Side Villains

✖

Star Wars: The High Republic is introducing a strange new threat to the galaxy. While the Nihil are space raiders with a peculiar ability involving hyperspace, the Drengir are plant-like creatures connected to the dark side of the Force. They'd been stranded on a space station until some unwitting Jedi drifted there and unintentionally set them free. That's when they discovered the Drengir's ability to use the Force to get into a person's mind and taste for still-living flesh. The Drengir appear in the Star Wars: The High Republic novel Into the Dark and will appear in Marvels' Star Wars: The High Republic comic book series.

What do you think of these dark side plants? You can watch the new episode of Characters of Star Wars: The High Republic below.

Lucasfilm launched Star Wars: The High Republic in January. The High Republic is a new era of Star Wars set centuries before the Skywalker saga. Lucasfilm launched this new, ongoing series of animated shorts to spotlight different characters from The High Republic's stories.

ComicBook.com recently interviewed Charles Soule, author of Light of the Jedi, following the debut of the first The High Republic titles. Soule hinted at what's coming next.

"The High Republic is a multi-year initiative, a gigantic interconnected story told across many different publishing mediums, from comics to middle grade to adult novels like Light of the Jedi," Soule explained. "The story is huge, and we’re going to move through it along all of those paths. Every book or comic has a piece of the overall story, and you can read as much or as little as you like – but the fullest experience will be if you read it all. Right now, there’s an excellent middle grade novel by Justina Ireland out called A Test of Courage, and the Marvel comic series The High Republic just launched with its #1 issue, written by Cavan Scott and drawn by Ario Anindito. In just a few weeks, we’ll get Claudia Gray’s young adult novel Into the Dark, and Daniel Jose Older and Harvey Tolibao’s High Republic Adventures comic, published by IDW. Then, in the summer, we’ll see more stories released in various formats, and it’ll roll on from there. And of course, there’s Acolyte, the Disney + series set during the end of the High Republic, from Leslye Headland."

Star Wars: The High Republic - Into The Dark is available to order now on Amazon.

