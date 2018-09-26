Snag An Exclusive ‘Stranger Things’ Variant In The Fear ZBOX

Stranger Things #1 already has some impressive variant covers, but fans can also snag an exclusive variant thanks to a partnership between Dark Horse Comics and Zaavi’s ZBOX.

The ZBOX is a monthly mystery box full of goodies for geeks, and in celebration of the spookiest month they are introducing the FEAR ZBOX. The new box will focus on franchises like The Thing and Venom, but it will also feature an exclusive Stranger Things #1 variant cover by artist Patric Reynolds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the cover below the black and white theme of the cover fits perfectly in the chilling theme of the FEAR ZBOX, and you can find the official description of the box below.

“What goes bump in the night? The FEAR ZBOX that’s what!

Be it a freak or a right, this ZBOX is sure to delight! With some incredible items from your favorite franchises such as The Thing and Venom, you’ll be quaking in your boots at all the great collectibles and merch in this month’s box.

Start your subscription today… if you dare!”

If you’re interested you can subscribe to the box right here, and fans have until mid-November to subscribed to the October box to snag the exclusive cover.

Stranger Things #1 is written by Jody Houser and drawn by Stefano Martino, inked by Keith Champagne, and colored by Lauren Affe. You can find the official description for Stranger Things #1 below.

“The nostalgia-igniting hit Netflix original series comes to comic shelves. Follow Will Byers into a dimension of decay and destruction where he must use his wits and resolve to dodge the pursuit of the Demogorgon and escape the Upside Down.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7566]

Written by award-winning comics veteran Jody Houser (Faith, Orphan Black, Mother Panic).

Based on Will’s unseen journey during season 1 of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.”

You can also find the official description of issue #2 below.

“Stuck in the mysterious Upside Down, Will Byers is cold, scared and starving. He uses his last bullet to temporarily drive away the Demogorgon. Drawing on lessons learned from D&D, Will hunts for food and supplies to prepare for whatever lies ahead. After discovering he can affect the lights in his family home, brief excitement turns to terror when he realizes he isn’t the only one that wants to break through to the other side.”

Stranger Things #1 is in stores Sept. 26th, while Stranger Things #2 lands in stores Oct. 31st.