Lou Questions the Mission in Strayed #2 Exclusive Preview

Lou has been a vital tool in humanity’s hunt for survival, and humanity is now in a much better place resource-wise thanks to the astral-projecting cat’s efforts. That would typically mean his time here would be winding down so he can be returned home, but that hasn’t been the case, and the humans continue to ask for more missions, despite promising all they wanted was one more before he could head home. As you can see in our exclusive preview of Dark Horse Comics‘ Strayed #2, Lou is starting to question why the humans must amass more flowers and power, and is also starting to wonder about the other species in the universe.

The humans continue to seek out more and more power, despite having an overabundance of power at their disposal, and Lou can’t help but wonder what they are truly after. Of course, Lou also makes time to marvel at giant flying mice too. I mean, it can’t be serious all the time right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide. Strayed #2 is written by Carlos Giffoni and drawn by Juan Doe, and you can check out the official description below.

“Lou the astral-projecting cat’s cosmic findings reveal new truths, new worlds, and new creatures. Unfortunately, his discoveries continue to be exploited for nefarious governmental purposes. Despite ailing health, his hunt presses on as he searches for the beings responsible for creating an energy source of astonishing power.”

Strayed #2 hits comic stores on September 18th, and you can check out our exclusive preview of the issue on the next slides! Let us know what you think of the preview and the series in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

A Few More Missions…

I Just Wish

The Flower

What Are They Really After?