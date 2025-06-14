Lois Lane and Clark Kent is The Best Romance in Comics (& DC Needs to Keep it Intact)

Superman and Lois Lane are the definitive comic book romance, and have been since the very beginning of superhero comics. Lois literally debuted in the same issue that Superman did in Action Comics #1, and ever since Lois and Clark have been defining what it means to be a couple in comic books. Still, there are some who say that the Man of Tomorrow would be better fit with someone who can match him physically, like Wonder Woman. And even that, with the eternal, cycling nature of comic books that gives something then strips it away, there’s always the possibility that some hotshot writer will have the idea to break up Superman and Lois for the sole purpose of increasing sales or telling a story that nobody else has. However, a move like that would be one of the dumbest things DC could ever do. Lois Lane and Clark Kent are the best romance in comics, and DC needs to respect that.

What Makes Lois and Clark So Great

Clark and Lois are a match so perfect they could have only been made for each other. They’re both ace reporters, dedicated to the truth above everything else and with a sense of justice that will never let them walk away when someone needs help. Both bravely charge into danger to help or uncover a story, which of course led to the “Lois Lane gets kidnapped and Superman saves her” trope, but that only adds to why both are perfect for each other. Superman can save Lois when she gets in over her head, and she’s there to cover for his weaknesses and find out secrets he never would have on his own. They each risk their lives every day for what they believe in, and Lois does it all without any powers. She only has her determination, wits, and faith in Superman. Importantly, even though Clark is great at his job, Lois is even better at being a reporter, and in her crusade to reveal the truth she is a force of nature just as unstoppable as Superman. Although he has far more physical might, they both contribute to their missions and teamwork in a healthy, impactful way.

And then there’s how they balance each other out. Clark is the living embodiment of optimism and will always see a better way forward. In contrast, Lois is a bit more cynical, having always been one to look for problems to figure out how to solve them. They balance each other out, with Clark giving her hope for a better tomorrow and Lois giving him a new perspective on the world that it isn’t all good or all bad, but good with issues that need ironing out. The same is true in reverse, where Clark and Lois are able to pull each other back when they stray too far from their own path. Lois isn’t Clark’s only link to humanity as some darker interpretations of the character would lead you to believe, but she does remind him of the human perspective when he is caught up in things far larger than any normal person should be. She grounds him, and he lifts her up.

Breaking Up Lois and Clark Would Be Monumentally Stupid

Lois and Clark are the flagship couple for all of comic books. They were the original will-they-won’t-they of superhero stories, and they have the best wedding in all of comics under their belt. But we’ve seen that sometimes, no matter how much fans love something, companies are willing to throw it away for their own misguided pursuit of some goal. Just look at comics’ second most beloved couple, Spider-Man and Mary Jane. Their marriage was wiped away in the infamous “One More Day” storyline, and despite fans having been begging Marvel for nearly twenty years, the two have been kept apart. Fans of the comic medium have never been more united in hating a single thing like they have this stupid, useless change, except for when Marvel rubbed salt and lemon juice in the wound with Paul. The last thing DC needs is to have fans hate-read Superman, hoping that one day they will be graced with a single panel of Lois saying something nice about him.

Fans do not come to Superman comics for some cynical reflection of what depressed writers and editorial think is the real world, they come for hope. Lois Lane and Clark Kent are the idyllic romance, and that’s okay. They are a couple that shows everyone that there will be hard times with the people you love, but that’s okay because you can overcome them by being honest and connecting with those people. They show how love can make us better people. These two have been around since the very onus of the superhero, and to break them up would not only spit in the face of decades of tradition for no reason, it would rob the world of the best showing of true, realistic love. Everyone should strive to be more like Lois and Clark in their relationships, because they show us how we can strive to lift each other up.