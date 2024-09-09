Superman Makes Delightful Return to DC x Bazooka Bubble Gum Comics Crossover (Exclusive)

Bazooka Joe and the Gang seem to have some of DC's biggest heroes on speed dial, though in the latest DC x Bazooka Bubble Gum crossover comic, that isn't always a good thing. DC and Bazooka Bubble Gum's delightful crossover comic series continues with the return of Superman, who is always happy to help wherever he can, and we see the lengths he will go to race to someone's aid in this latest globetrotting adventure. As for Bazooka Joe, well, let's just say he doesn't move nearly as fast or as far as Superman. You can check out the new comic below, and you can find even more from the Bazookaverse at the official hub.

An "Urgent" Need

(Photo: Bazooka,DC)

In the latest comic, Superman seems to have just helped a plane full of people when he hears a yell for help. Superman recognizes the person as Bazooka Joe, and he soars through the sky towards the voice. We see Superman fly through Egypt and Paris before arriving in America and to his last destination, which turns out to be Bazooka Joe's apartment.

When he gets there though he sees Bazooka Joe sitting on the couch with a bowl of popcorn as he watches a show. Joe then asks Superman if he can grab the remote, which is on the entertainment center, and Superman's facial expression says it all. The comic also comes with a new fortune that reads don't take a detour on the path to greatness. You can check out the new comic in the image above.

The Bazookaverse is welcoming in the entire DC Universe, with characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, and The Flash being introduced to Bazooka Joe's colorful crew. That includes characters like Mort, Herman, Petty, Toughie, Tex, Pat, Gloomy Gus, Jane, and more. The fun isn't over yet, and the Bazookaverse is only getting started, and new digital comics featuring these crossovers can be found on Bazooka's Instagram, Facebook, and BazookaJoe.com, as well as right here on ComicBook.

Welcome to the Bazookaverse

Bazooka Bubble Gum was first launched in the United States in 1947, followed by the debut of Bazooka Joe comics in 1953. New friends joined Bazooka Joe and the Gang in 1983, and the brand celebrated its 27th anniversary in 2022. Bazooka is still going strong in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"The BazookaverseTM celebrates the brand's deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy," said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. "Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands' significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!"

