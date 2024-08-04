DC’s The Flash Zooms In for Bazooka Bubble Gum Crossover Debut (Exclusive)

Bazooka Joe and his friends are a truly one-of-a-kind group, which is why the crossover between Bazooka Bubble Gum and DC Comics has been so entertaining. We’ve seen DC icons like Wonder Woman, Superman, and Green Lantern make their way into the Bazookaverse, and now everyone’s favorite speedster The Flash is zooming into the mix with Bazooka’s latest comic, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! This time around it’s Bazooka Joe and Herman teaming up for a bit of pun-filled fun as The Flash rolls in at top speed looking as cool as ever. You could say he was…flashy…okay I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist. You can check out the new comic below, and you can find even more from the Bazookaverse at the official hub.

Good Luck Streak



In the comic, Bazooka Joe and Herman are hanging out when The Flash zooms by. Joe asks Herman “Did you ever hear people say you are what you eat?”, to which Herman says he has. Joe then says “So I guess Flash…must eat a lot of fast food!”, and even Flash gets a kick out of the punchline as he makes a quick dash back to the group. There’s also a Fortune attached that says ‘A good luck streak is quickly approaching”, and you can find the full coming in the image above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bazookaverse is welcoming in the entire DC Universe, with characters like Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, Superman, and now The Flash being introduced to Bazooka Joe’s colorful crew. That includes characters like Mort, Herman, Petty, Toughie, Tex, Pat, Gloomy Gus, Jane, and more. The fun isn’t over yet, and the Bazookaverse is only getting started, and new digital comics featuring these crossovers can be found on Bazooka’s Instagram, Facebook, and BazookaJoe.com, as well as right here on ComicBook.

Welcome to the Bazookaverse

Bazooka Bubble Gum was first launched in the United States in 1947, followed by the debut of Bazooka Joe comics in 1953. New friends joined Bazooka Joe and the Gang in 1983, and the brand celebrated its 27th anniversary in 2022. Bazooka is still going strong in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“The BazookaverseTM celebrates the brand’s deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy,” said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. “Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands’ significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!”

What did you think of The Flash’s Bazookaverse debut? You can talk all things comics and DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!