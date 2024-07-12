Aquaman Dives Into the Bazookaverse in DC Crossover Debut (Exclusive)

The Bazooka Bubble Gum x DC crossover has been delightful, and now the King of Atlantis is joining the party. A number of DC’s biggest icons have joined the Bazookaverse, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Batman, and now it’s Aquaman’s time to step into the spotlight. When Arthur isn’t defending his underwater kingdom or the world above, he’s more than happy to spend some time in the Bazookaverse, even taking some time to provide some water to Bazooka Joe, Pesty, and Mort. You can check out the full comic below, and you can find the entire run of Bazooka Bubble Gum x DC comics on the official hub.

The King of Atlantis

In the new comic, Joe, Petty, Mort, and Aquaman are hanging out on the basketball court. Mort is taking a few practice shots while Pesty and Joe take a break and drink some water, courtesy of the King of Atlantis himself Arthur Curry. Mort can’t seem to make a shot though and could use some extra height, which he mentions as the rest of the crew hangs out by the court. Bazooka Joe then has a great idea, saying, “Maybe you should try spring water!” You can check out the full comic below.

Welcome to the Bazookaverse

The Bazookaverse is welcoming in the entire DC Universe, with characters like Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, Superman, and more finally being introduced to Bazooka Joe’s colorful crew. That includes characters like Mort, Herman, Petty, Toughie, Tex, Pat, Gloomy Gus, Jane, and more. More crossovers are coming, and new digital comics featuring these crossovers can be found on Bazooka’s Instagram, Facebook, and BazookaJoe.com, as well as right here on ComicBook.

Bazooka Bubble Gum was first launched in the United States in 1947, followed by the debut of Bazooka Joe comics in 1953. New friends joined Bazooka Joe and the Gang in 1983, and the brand celebrated its 27th anniversary in 2022. Bazooka is still going strong in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“The BazookaverseTM celebrates the brand’s deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy,” said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. “Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands’ significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!”

