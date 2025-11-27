Supernatural To Get a Surprise Holiday Special (Just Not How You Might Expect)

It has been a roller coaster of a week for Supernatural fans when it comes to news about the beloved television series. After it was revealed that all 15 seasons of the CW series was leaving Netflix, it was then announced that the demon-hunting Winchester brothers would be making the leap to not just Prime Video but to Peacock as well starting in December. But now fans are getting even more exciting news about Sam and Dean with the announcement of a holiday special — just not one that most fans would expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arriving on February 4, 2026, from Dynamite Entertainment, the Supernatural adventure continues in comic book form with a Valentine-themed holiday special that will see the Winchesters take on the one thing perhaps on more frightening than death and demons: love and what love might make a person do. The special will be written by Preeti Chhibber with art by Pasquale Qualano.

The Winchesters Are About to Find Out That Love is Scarier Than Even Death

From the sound of the official description of Supernatural Valentine Day Special 2026 #1, the Winchesters will be dealing with someone trying to resurrect a lost loved one — and that certainly can’t be a good thing since anyone who has ever watched an episode of Supernatural knows that you shouldn’t mess with death. In this specific case, it sounds like this sort of meddling has gotten the involvement of the “uncontrollable goddess of desire” and that could be a big problem, even for the Winchesters. You can check out the official description below.

“LOVE IS STRONGER THAN DEATH—AND JUST AS TERRIFYING! Sam and Dean Winchester know a thing or two about love and loss. After all, they’ve abandoned any pretense of a normal life and hit the road to hunt down the entity that took the lives of their loved ones. So, if anyone can understand the kind of heartache that would cause a person to turn to demonic forces in order to bring someone back from the dead, it’s the brothers Winchester.

But just because something is understandable doesn’t make it advisable — and it certainly doesn’t make it safe! IN fact, you can pretty much count on things going wrong in unexpectedly spectacular ways when you meddle with the fundamental forces of mortality. In this case, trying to command a minor minion of the underworld has resulted in the summoning of an ancient and uncontrollable goddess of desire. The rampage that ensues embodies the true power of love — and only Sam and Dean can stop it!”

Supernatural Is Continuing on In Comics — And It’s Delivering Some of the Series’ Best Stories

While the upcoming holiday special is exciting, perhaps even more exciting is that Supernatural is actually currently getting another continuation also on the pages of comics with Dynamite’s ongoing Supernatural comic series. The series, which debuted on October 29th and comes from writer Greg Pak and artist Eder Messias, returns the series to the “Monster of the Week” formula that worked so perfectly in the series’ early seasons and, more than that, despite being described as being set between the first and second season of the television series, it actually functions sometime within Season 1 of the television series — there’s a comment in the first issue about the brothers not knowing where their father is and he actually dies in the beginning of Season 2 of the television series. With Season 1 of Supernatural arguably being one of the series’ best with some truly great stories, the comic has very much that same vibe and energy. It bodes well for the series generally and could even make the upcoming holiday special something truly outstanding. It may not fully be the continuation fans of Supernatural crave — let’s be real, we would all love to see a follow up television series or reunion — but a well-done comic with the energy of the show might just pull of the magic we need.

Supernatural Valentine’s Day Special 2026 #1 goes on sale from Dynamite Entertainment on February 4, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!