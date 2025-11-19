Netflix Is About to Lose All 15 Seasons of an Iconic TV Series (And Fans Don’t Have Much Longer to Watch)

Netflix is about to experience its biggest TV loss since The Office exited for Peacock a few years ago. The service hasn’t done a great job of building its own library of long-running TV shows, so every major licensed series that leaves the service feels significant. In December, however, the streamer will lose an enormously popular, 15-season series that fans still rewatch on a regular basis.
On Wednesday, Netflix announced that every episode of Supernatural is going to be leaving the service next month. All 15 seasons of the iconic monster hunting series are set to exit on December 18th, which means that December 17th will be the final day to watch the show on Netflix.
So far, there hasn’t been any kind of announcement about a new streaming home for Supernatural, though it wouldn’t be surprising if it heads to HBO Max next. It was produced by Warner Bros. Television, after all.
Launching in 2005 on The WB (which would go on to become The CW), Supernatural spent years as one of the most popular genre shows on network TV. The Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles-starring series aired 327 episodes over 15 seasons before concluding its run in November 2020. It has always been a streaming staple on Netflix, available on the service back when new seasons were still being release. This will mark a huge change fro fans of the show, who will now have to track down its next streaming home. Fortunately, Supernatural has such a big fan base that physical collections of the series have always been readily accessible.
Leaving Netflix in December
Supernatural is probably the biggest title leaving Netflix in December, but it’s far from the only major title. It’s also not even the only CW series exiting the service. Every season of Arrow will be leaving on the same day as Supernatural, as will the entirety of fan-favorite sci-fi series The 100.
You can find the full list of Netflix’s December departures below.
Leaving 12/1/25
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Billy Madison
Clueless
Cold Pursuit
The Dark Tower
Downton Abbey
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Game Night
The Goonies
The Happytime Murders
Inglourious Basterds
Kicking and Screaming
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Paddington
Wonka
Leaving 12/3/25
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving 12/5/25
Compliance
Leaving 12/7/25
Gods of Egypt
Leaving 12/9/25
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Leaving 12/17/25
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Leaving 12/18/25
The 100: Seasons 1-7
Arrow: Seasons 1-8
Supernatural: Seasons 1-15
Leaving 12/25/25
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Leaving 12/29/25
10 Things I Hate About You
Idiocracy
Sweet Home Alabama
Leaving 12/30/25
Ready Player One
Leaving 12/31/25
Evil: Seasons 1-3