Netflix Is About to Lose All 15 Seasons of an Iconic TV Series (And Fans Don’t Have Much Longer to Watch)

Netflix is about to experience its biggest TV loss since The Office exited for Peacock a few years ago. The service hasn’t done a great job of building its own library of long-running TV shows, so every major licensed series that leaves the service feels significant. In December, however, the streamer will lose an enormously popular, 15-season series that fans still rewatch on a regular basis.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that every episode of Supernatural is going to be leaving the service next month. All 15 seasons of the iconic monster hunting series are set to exit on December 18th, which means that December 17th will be the final day to watch the show on Netflix.

So far, there hasn’t been any kind of announcement about a new streaming home for Supernatural, though it wouldn’t be surprising if it heads to HBO Max next. It was produced by Warner Bros. Television, after all.

Launching in 2005 on The WB (which would go on to become The CW), Supernatural spent years as one of the most popular genre shows on network TV. The Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles-starring series aired 327 episodes over 15 seasons before concluding its run in November 2020. It has always been a streaming staple on Netflix, available on the service back when new seasons were still being release. This will mark a huge change fro fans of the show, who will now have to track down its next streaming home. Fortunately, Supernatural has such a big fan base that physical collections of the series have always been readily accessible.

Leaving Netflix in December

Supernatural is probably the biggest title leaving Netflix in December, but it’s far from the only major title. It’s also not even the only CW series exiting the service. Every season of Arrow will be leaving on the same day as Supernatural, as will the entirety of fan-favorite sci-fi series The 100.

You can find the full list of Netflix’s December departures below.

Leaving 12/1/25

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Billy Madison

Clueless

Cold Pursuit

The Dark Tower

Downton Abbey

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Game Night

The Goonies

The Happytime Murders

Inglourious Basterds

Kicking and Screaming

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Paddington

Wonka

Leaving 12/3/25

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving 12/5/25

Compliance

Leaving 12/7/25

Gods of Egypt

Leaving 12/9/25

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Leaving 12/17/25

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Leaving 12/18/25

The 100: Seasons 1-7

Arrow: Seasons 1-8

Supernatural: Seasons 1-15

Leaving 12/25/25

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Leaving 12/29/25

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

Leaving 12/30/25

Ready Player One

Leaving 12/31/25

Evil: Seasons 1-3