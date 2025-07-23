Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Get Ready for the Holidays in Spirited Cover Set (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are looking to spread some holiday cheer as they close out 2025. It’s never been a better time to be a TMNT fan. Writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferrerya wrap up their acclaimed run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles later this year, and IDW Publishing has already announced American Born Chinese creator Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Williams II (Batman/TMNT) as the book’s new creative team. There’s also spinoff series starring Casey Jones and Shredder on the horizon to look forward to. But if you’re a fan of holiday cheer and good vibes, the Turtles have you covered with an amazing set of holiday-themed variant covers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the covers and interior pages for TMNT Annual 2025 #1 by writer Kenny Porter (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, DC Mech) and Michael Shelfer (Action Comics, NYX). On sale October 29th, TMNT Annual 2025 is a one-shot that picks up after the Heroes in a Half-Shell’s fight against District Attorney Hale and his Foot Patrol. The Turtles are in a much more positive place compared to when readers found them when the series began. However, some mysteries are still lingering, and Donatello is struggling to get back on his feet.

The holiday theme variants are by Jared Cullum and will be featured on covers of TMNT Annual 2025, TMNT: Casey Jones #2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14 (NOT FINAL). Cover A is by Mateus Santolouco; Cover B is by Serg Acuña; Holiday Variant is by Jared Cullum; and Variant RI 1:25 is by Michael Shelfer.

Cover A by Mateus Santolouco

Cover B by Serg Acuña

Holiday Variant by Jared Cullum

Variant RI 1:25 by Michael Shelfer

“It’s an incredible honor to be a part of this run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I’ve followed this series since it launched with IDW back in 2011, and I’ve been a TMNT fan my entire life. Whether it’s been the comic books, the cartoon series, or the live-action movies, TMNT has always had a place in my heart,” Kenny Porter said. “The fact that I get to tell a story with these characters is a childhood dream come true, and I hope that people really appreciate the love that Michael and I have brought to the annual. Jason Aaron’s current run has been filled with incredible action, deep emotion, and incredible artwork, and we want to share a story with all of you that builds on this new run and deepens the bond with these characters. I don’t want to spoil too much, but we’re going to see some of our favorite characters in new and unique situations they’ve never been in, and how it challenges them physically and emotionally. Thanks for going on this journey with us!”

“Bonding time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tends to involve punching bad guys and saving the world. But even heroes have holidays!” said Associate Editor Ellen Boener on the holiday theme variant line. “I wanted these covers to be a sneak peek into those simple family moments and celebrate their brotherhood beyond the battles. Jared Cullum’s art captures that perfectly. I hope everyone loves these covers as much as I do. Happy Holidays!”

TMNT: CASEY JONES #2

TMNT #13 holiday variant

TMNT #14 HOLIDAY variant *NOT FINAL*

TMNT ANNUAL 2025 FIRST LOOK

TMNT ANNUAL 2025 FIRST LOOK

TMNT ANNUAL 2025 FIRST LOOK

The description for TMNT Annual 2025 reads, “After a year apart and a brutal war fought against D.A. Hale and his Foot Patrol, the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back together and finally reforming their bonds. But…there are shadows hanging over them from their year apart, and Donnie is still struggling to get back on his feet. Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael will need to pull together, train, and share details of their lost year in order to help their fourth brother get his second wind as they reflect on the past and begin to reforge their brotherly bonds. From the team of Kenny Porter (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, DC Mech) and Michael Shelfer (Action Comics, NYX)!”

TMNT Annual 2025 #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 29th. Let us know your thoughts on the cover and interior preview in the comments below!