Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Streaming Series Gets a Spinoff Ahead of Season 2

The world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues to expand. 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated movie by Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures helped revitalize the franchise, along with the long-running TMNT comic book series by IDW Publishing. Mutant Mayhem spawned a streaming series on Paramount+, titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, that debuted in 2024. As IDW’s relaunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles keeps chugging along, the publisher continues to add more and more options to the most devoted fans of the Heroes in a Half-Shell. The latest addition adds to the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IDW Publishing announced Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), a three-issue comic book series spinning out of the Paramount+ streaming series of the same name. It features the comic book debut of writers Mikey Levitt (Tales of the TMNT production team) for the first story and then Andrew Joustra (TMNT: Mutant Mayhem production team) for the second story, with art by Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die) for both of the three-issue tales. Original characters that debuted on Paramount+’s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will appear in the comics for the very first time, along with classic TMNT characters yet to appear on the streaming series.

Cover A by Louie Joyce

Cover B by Chalky Wong

“TMNT comics are so iconic, so to have this opportunity to create a new iteration is a dream come true,” commented Levitt. “Now having written for the show and comics, there are so many exciting paths within this world we can send the characters, and I think the fans will love where we go this time! I don’t want to reveal too much, but if you’re a fan of the robot characters throughout Turtles’ history, you may want to buy yourself a copy when these come out! One more thing I’ll tease: Not every villain we’ve said goodbye to is truly gone…”

”I’m beyond thrilled and honored to be going on a new adventure with the Turtles,” remarked Joustra. “We’ve been given the unique opportunity to further explore this iteration of the TMNT and introduce them to a new spin on some familiar faces. It has particularly been a dream come true for me to reimagine my favorite TMNT character, the Fugitoid, for these issues and to tell a surprisingly personal story with him. I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just ZAY I’ve had a TON of fun working on this project and leave it at that. Cowabunga!”

NOT FINAL: Variant 1:25 by Jon Lankry

Full Mural Variant RI 1:50 by Jon Lankry

Joyce is a lifelong Turtles fan and called this project “an absolute dream.” The artist added, “The style and aesthetic of this latest generation of Turtles is so unique and fun! I’m having a blast exploring and expanding on it through my own art and storytelling. Humour, heart, action! It’s all happening on these pages, in that perfect TMNT way.”

The second season of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is expected to debut later this year on Paramount+. The show brings back the main voice cast from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and stars Leo (Nicolas Cantu), Donnie (Micah Abbey), Raph (Brady Noon), and Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.). Other TMNT comics from IDW include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Jason Aaron and Juan Juan Ferreyra; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones by Alex Paknadel and Amancay Nahuelpan; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder by Dan Watters and Michele Bandini; and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures by Sarah Myer and Chogrin.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 15th. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments below!