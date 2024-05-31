Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary Celebration Features Fan-Favorite Creators (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are turning 40 (yet remain teenagers) in 2024 and IDW Publishing is celebrating with a new line of comics, a fresh ongoing TMNT series relaunch with writer Jason Aaron (which begins with next week's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha) and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration. The one-shot issue features new stories from beloved creators who have worked on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packaged inside a new cover from TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The stories within the issue are set across the entire spectrum of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles eras and continuities, ranging from the original Mirage Studios universe to IDW Publishing's modern comics timeline, and dips into the animated universe of 2003, 2012, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

IDW Publishing has provided ComicBook with a first look at some stories featured in the celebration. Two are set in IDW Publishing's TMNT universe, which wrapped up the longest ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series in the franchise's four-decade series with its 150th issue. The first 100 issues of the series came from the pen of Tom Waltz, who re-teams with another familiar name for fans of that TMNT series, artist Michael Dialynas.

(Photo: Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, IDW Publishing)

"It was an honor to return to TMNT for the 40th anniversary and to draw Tom Waltz's heartfelt script," Dialynas says. "The last time we worked together was on issue 100 so I loved how this story was an emotional callback to the events of 'City at War,' it really spoke to me, drawing emotional turtles is my favorite thing! haha."

Waltz adds, "This has been such a fantastic opportunity for me. Not only do I get to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Heroes in the Half Shell with all my fellow TMNT fans, I also get to re-team with the amazing Michael Dialynas to revisit the IDW TMNT ongoing series canon with our story contribution (and, man, he knocked the artwork outta the park as always!). What an honor -- I couldn't be more proud and grateful to be a part of the book!"

(Photo: Artwork from Tom Waltz and Michael Dialynas' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration story, IDW Publishing)

The second IDW Publishing-continuity story comes from Ronda Pattison and Pablo Tunica. Pattison is best known to Turtles fans as the colorist on IDW's ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series but gets to show her writing skills in the anniversary special.

"I was thrilled to have the opportunity to write for TMNT again, and when I learned I was being paired with artist Pablo Tunica, it seemed natural to set a story within the timeline he'd already established," Pattison says. "I chose #131-132, where the turtles train with Saki. I love stories with a bit of humor, and I knew Pablo's expressive style would be great at conveying physical comedy. I just wanted to make something fun, and I hope we did that."

(Photo: Pablo Tunica's inked line art for his story, written by Ronda Pattison, in Artwork from Tom Waltz and Michael Dialynas' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration, IDW Publishing)

Artist Sarah Myer and writer Erik Burnham will offer a story set in their ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures series, which is inspired by the 1987 Turtles cartoon and recently pulled off a "Turtle-verse" crossover with various other TMNT continuities (sort of). Fans can likely expect the same blend of action and humor from the tale as they get in each installment of the ongoing series.

"The rambunctious little kid who pretended to eat pizza with three fingers could not fathom that they'd someday be drawing a story for the TMNT 's 40th anniversary," Myer says. "I'm honored and thankful that I have the opportunity to illustrate the '87 turtles as they reflect on their past, present life made new in SMA, and on their potential future. It's a privilege and a pleasure to be included as one more piece of the legacy with these talented artists and writers whom I admire; Thank you so much!"

(Photo: Artwork from the TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures story by Sarah Myer, written by Erik Burnham, in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration, IDW Publishing)

Burnham adds, "I've been fortunate enough to tell TMNT stories in the IDW-verse for over a decade, but the 1987 cartoon is where I first met these fellas, so it'll always have that special place in my heart. The challenge of this 4-page story was to distill everything I love from this iteration of the Turtles — the mix of action, memorable villains, humor, and maybe a nice little bit of wisdom from Splinter. I think Sarah Myer, Luis Antonio Delgado, and I pulled it off. (Just like we do in the regular monthly Saturday Morning Adventures comics! What a plug — Raph would be so proud!)."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration goes on sale in July. The issue's complete solicitation information follows.