The Avengers Annual #1 Review - The Infinity Watch Has Truly Arrived

The Infinity Watch has been a genuinely pleasant surprise over the past few months, and now this part of the saga has concluded in the pages of Avengers Annual #1. Granted, it's just really the introduction, but it's a compelling one, and shows that perhaps the Infinity Stones still have some life left in them after all. The Avengers Annual illustrates the stakes for failure rather effectively, and the contrasting personalities within the group showcase a lot of promise, with a few truly standing out by issue's end. While we'll have to wait and see what's next for this eclectic group, Marvel has managed to get me invested and eager to see what that future holds.



The decision to tell the Infinity Watch story through multiple Annuals has paid off quite well, introducing you to all the key players and slowly intertwining them and playing off of the chaos that creates. The stones have a stronger effect when in close proximity, and that tends to send things into overdrive when paired with inexperienced human hosts. That idea fuels this final chapter, as the one person who is most experienced with all of the Stones comes to take them back.

(Photo: Marvel)

That would be Thanos, who simultaneously spotlights the insane power the stones hold when pulled together and why one person shouldn't hold all of them at once in the first place. Writer Derek Landy utilizes his presence brilliantly, showing how deadly the stones are in the wrong hands, but also in how lethal creative someone with his experience can truly be at the helm. We've seen the stones be McGuffins before, but the new hosts bring a welcome level of humanity to the story that helps later developments land with far greater impact.



The big battle that ensues is crated by the talented team of Salvador Larroca, colorist Guru-eFX, and letterer Cory Petit, though there are actually two battles in the issue, and some of my favorite moments are before Thanos even arrives. Playing into Star's singular focus of hands at one point makes for a great running joke, and there's a sequence with Quantum and Captain Marvel that actually manages to highlight both of them in different ways.



When the final battle does happen, there are some truly shocking moments, and that also goes for the level of brutality that plays out over the final half of the issue. It's difficult for Thanos not to command a room, even when amongst some of Marvel's biggest heroes, but that's also what makes the final segment of the issue hit that much harder. I don't really want to give away who steals the show, but there is a member of the Infinity Watch that very much took the ball and ran with it, showcasing an impressive level of ingenuity, personality, and confidence standing opposite of The Mad Titan. That's no easy feat mind you, but it happened all the same, and they will be one of my favorites as the team moves forward.

There are times the artwork doesn't quite sell just how devastating the situation has become, with attacks that don't convey that someone actually died from them. As for the team itself, while many of the conflicting personalities make for interesting dynamics, there are some that still need to find a clear voice for that to work to the fullest.



Those are small nitpicks though, and overall I was compelled all the way through. The Infinity Watch took my completely by surprise, and with this introductory chapter now officially complete, I'm hoping we get to see these characters again sooner than later. Also, Apex for life...that s all.



Published By: Marvel Comics

Written By: Derek Landy

Art By: Salvador Larroca

Colored By: Guru-eFX

Lettered By: Cory Petit



Rating: 4 out of 5

Avengers Annual #1 is in comic stores now.