The Best Comics to Pick Up for Free Comic Book Day 2022

Today, May 7th, is the first Saturday in May and for comic book fans, it's the biggest day of the year. Each year as an annual promotional effort to attract new readers to comic books and comic book stores, on the first Saturday in May — and usually timed to the release of a. new superhero film, this year that film being Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — comic book stores across the country give away free comic books. The free books are specially selected each year and come from a wide range of publishers offering a large range of titles across various genres meaning that there's a little something for everyone of any interest and any age. But with so many options on Free Comic Book Day — and with many shops putting a limit on how many of the free issues each customer can have in order to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the event —deciding what free comic to try can be a challenge. This year, there are some pretty cool books to choose from, too. Marvel is introducing Bloodline the daughter of Blade in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 while DC has Dark Crisis #0 leading into the big Dark Crisis event. There also several non-superhero books as well, including Doctor Who #1, a story set in the world of The Walking Dead, Clementine #1, and so much more. With so many options, we've narrowed down a few of what we think are some of the best books you can pick up this Free Comic Book Day. It's by no means a comprehensive list, but it contains some of the books we're most excited about and think you might be, too. Read on for our choices and be sure to let us know what you snagged in the comments!

The Best Archie Comic Ever A new dawn of Archie is upon us! Archie Andrews has forever been known as an everyman. He's your average teenager, and that's what makes him so well-liked. But it doesn't take a super-scientist, super-hero, or super-spy to see that Archie is anything BUT average! Welcome to the weird, wonderful world of Archie, where anything and everything can happen to a red-headed, freckle-faced teen in a sleepy little town. This title serves as a special sneak peek at what's to come from Archie Comics' new series of anthology titles as well as some best-of moments from recently released titles. Get in on the ground floor of a new era of Archie with this special issue zero title. Written by Fred Van Lente, Art by Tim Seeley, Cover by Jamal Ingle Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

DC League of Super-Pets Fans can get an early preview of the upcoming original graphic novel DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up before it releases on May 17. Picking up immediately where the highly anticipated animated film DC League of Super-Pets leaves off, DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up is written by Heath Corson (Justice League Action) with art by Bobby Timony (Monster Elementary). There is nothing the Super-Pets love more than spending time with their heroes, but are finding it difficult to be taken seriously as members of the team when their humans just don't understand them. But when Mr. Mxyzptlk (a magical imp from the fifth dimension) arrives in Metropolis with a plan to wreak a little chaos and destruction, the Justice League are caught in his trap! The Super-Pets will need to come up with a plan to prevent Mxy's mischief from destroying the city—while somehow trying to rescue their human counterparts. The only problem is, they may need to recruit their greatest enemy in order to defeat him.

Dark Crisis #0 "Dark Crisis from Joshua Williamson (The Flash) and Daniel Sampere (Injustice) has been in the making for 30 years and officially kicks off on FCBD with Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition. The Justice League is comics' greatest super-team—made up of DC Comics' legendary Super Heroes, they have saved the world countless times. No crisis was too much for them to handle...until now! The Justice League has been defeated by the Great Darkness and its army of DC's most dangerous enemies—now a new generation of Super Heroes must rise to protect not only the Multiverse…but also the legacy of the DCU! Includes a preview and art from Dark Crisis #1 coming in June!"

Guardian of Fukushima March 11th, 2011: a massive earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a devastating tsunami which, in turn, destroyed the three core reactors of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. This tragedy cost almost 20,000 lives and devastated countless more, including Naoto Matsumura, a farmer ordered to evacuate from the deadly radiation zone. Unwilling to abandon his beloved animals, Matsumura chose to return home to his farm, and to fight for the beauty of life. This powerful graphic novel from France intertwines Matsumura's story of human resilience and compassion with the compelling mythology of Japanese folk tales. Preview Material Rating: All Ages

It Won't Always Be Like This An intimate graphic memoir about an American girl growing up with her father's new Egyptian family, forging unexpected bonds and navigating adolescence in an unfamiliar country-from the award-winning author of I Was Their American Dream. Words and Art by Malaka Gharib Preview Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

Rainbow has been searching for her sister, Jonna, for a year. The last time she saw Jonna was also the first time she saw one of the monsters that now roam the planet. They're big, ugly, and dangerous creatures driving humanity to the brink of extinction. Though there isn't much hope for survival out in the wild, Rainbow knows that her sister is out there somewhere-and she'll do anything to find her. Don't miss this special FCBD reprint of the opening chapter in your new favorite all-original, action-packed series co-written and drawn by Eisner Award-winner Chris Samnee! Chris is joined for his very first fully creator-owned book by co-writer Laura Samnee and frequent coloring collaborator Matthew Wilson! Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters is the all-ages adventure of a lifetime! Reprint Material Rating: All Ages

Clementine #1 The next big thing from Robert Kirkman's THE WALKING DEAD is here! Get the complete first chapter of Clementine Book One, by award-winning author Tillie Walden (On A Sunbeam, Spinning)! Plus, an extended look at Everyday Hero Machine Boy (by Irma Kniivila and Tri Vuong) and Sea Serpent's Heir (by Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica), the next can't miss OGNs from SKYBOUND COMET, our all-new imprint for Young Adult and Middle Grade readers! Features an all-new FCBD exclusive cover by Tillie Walden. Preview Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

Doctor Who #1 Exclusive lead-in to an epic new Doctor Who story arc, launching May 2022! An epic adventure with the traveling Time Lord, this issue serves as a lead-in to the explosive new story arc that reveals the very early years of the Doctor. Past, present, and future all collide in a Doctor Who tale that's out of this universe! Exclusive Original Material Written by Jody Houser, Art by Roberta Ingranata Rating: All Ages

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star "Every day in Taylor Barzelay's life might seem perfect—but every day is torture. Taylor is actually the Galaxy Crowned, an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, and one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war. For six long, painful years, Taylor has accepted her duty to remain in hiding as a boy on Earth. But that all changes when Taylor meets Metropolis girl Katherine "call me Kat" Silverberg, whose confidence is electrifying. Suddenly, Taylor no longer wants to hide, even if exposing her true identity could attract her greatest enemies. Written by Jadzia Axelrod (Wonderful Women of the World) with art by Jess Taylor (Of Her Own Design), this Free Comic Book Day special edition features an excerpt from the upcoming original graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Ninja Turtles have broken out of the locked-down neighborhood of Manhattan known as Mutant Town . . . but which Ninja Turtles? And is that... VENUS(!)... spying on them?! As all new mutants haunt and terrorize NYC, enemies and allies of the TMNT alike prepare for a confrontation greater than any that has come before . . . the Rat King's diabolical Armageddon Game! The TMNT event of 2022 starts here from Tom Waltz, Sophie Campbell, Ronda Pattison and Kevin Eastman! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

Avengers/X-Men #1 Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind. Rating: Teen (or Teen+)