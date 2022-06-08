The Black Ghost Returns For Season 2 on ComiXology This Summer (Exclusive)

✖

The Black Ghost — by co-writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artist George Kambadais, colorist Ellie Wright, letterer Taylor Esposito, and editor Greg Lockard — is returning this summer, ComicBook has learned exclusively. The The gritty crime comic book series about a masked activist fighting for the soul of her city continues monthly with Season Two issue #1, arriving on August 30, 2022 from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line. It will head to print in January with a collected edition picking up the five-issue miniseries through Dark Horse Comics.

Lara Dominguez is a reporter who moves from her hometown of Miami to the city of Creighton. There, Lara will have to navigate the corruption of her adopted city, the uncertainties of virtue, and her own personal demons.

You can see a cover below.

On the heels of his acclaimed novel Secret Identity, Alex Segura returns to The Black Ghost. "When Hard Revolution, the first arc in our series was received so warmly – and got the attention of places like The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Publishers Weekly, and a print edition from Dark Horse Comics – we started to think of more," says writer Alex Segura. "I could almost feel Monica and I looking at each other from across the country and thinking "Well, what do we do now?""

"At the end of Season One, Lara proved to have the capacity to be courageous even in her darkest moments," co-writer Monica Gallagher told ComicBook in a statement. "But in Season Two, she can no longer outrun the years of issues that have been plaguing her. With this season we wanted to explore what Lara would be like when she accepted responsibility for her past mistakes and did perhaps the hardest thing of all -- worked on herself. Along with Lara, the other characters likewise have a chance to grow and evolve."

Segura added, "Monica and I have always said that The Black Ghost isn't just another masked crimefighter looking to do good. We play with the elements that make up characters like Batman, The Question, Daredevil, and so on, but run them through a filter of raw humanity, in a setting that feels more like a city we've all walked through than the gothic streets of some fictional ones we know. That's the initial story we were all interested in telling – what would really happen if a flawed, messed-up person was given the chance to do good – and redeem themselves in the process?"

The Black Ghost: Shame the Devil, collecting Season Two issues #1-5, will arrive in print from Dark Horse Books January 3, 2023. The Black Ghost Volume 1 is available everywhere books are sold.