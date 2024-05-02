The Blood Brothers Mother Reveals Launch Preview and Exclusive Covers

DSTLRY introduced fans to a new series from the all-star team of Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, and Will Dennis, and that new creation is the thrilling Western saga The Blood Brothers Mother. The series is off to a stellar start, but if you haven't been introduced to this world yet, we've got a full preview of the big debut issue right here! In addition to the preview, you can also check out all of the stunning covers launching with the new series, and trust us, they are gorgeous. You can check out the preview and the covers on the next slide, and you can pick up the DSTLRY exclusive covers right here.

ComicBook's Chase Magnett found a lot to love in the series debut, calling it the career-best work from Risso thus far. Though this is mostly a prologue, the issue does a good job of introducing you to the key characters and themes. You can find an excerpt from his review and the full rundown of the book's launch covers below.

"The Blood Brothers Mother #1 is an undeniable success in delivering a nihilistic vision of the Western portraying bleak men against a harsh environment. Whether it can meet the ambition of crafting a compelling statement about humanity's nature is yet to be seen, but as a genre-vehicle it will more than satisfy readers who crave the next Bone Tomahawk or Hell or High Water, ready to see bad men and innocent boys alike damn themselves."

THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #1 covers available in both print and digital include:

Cover A – Eduardo Risso – Open Order

Cover B – Eduardo Risso – Open Order

Cover C – Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Blue Beetle) – 1:10 Incentive Variant

Cover D – Howard Chaykin (American Flagg!, Star Wars) – 1:25 Incentive Variant

Cover E – Junko Mizuno (Pure Trance, Ravina the Witch?) – 1:50 Incentive Variant

Cover F – Dave Johnson – Open Order

Cover G – German Peralta – dstlry.co-Exclusive DTC Variant

Cover H – Peter Krause – dstlry.co Digital Owners Variant

Cover Z – Dave Johnson – dstlry.co Digital Only Variant

The Blood Brothers Mother #1 is available in comic stores and on dstlry.co now.