DC May Have Introduced A New Female Flash

If you haven’t been following the Scarlet Speedster in his DC Comic, the main hero of Central City has gone through some changes recently, with Barry Allen deciding to hop into multiverse adventures while leaving the crime-fighting on Earth One to his protege, Wally West. West himself underwent some big changes as a part of the New 52 and Rebirth storylines, and it seems as though DC might be planting the seeds for another Flash to enter into the ranks of the Speed Force via a very unexpected place as a female speedster has been born.

Warning. Spoilers for The Flash Issue 779 are ahead.

When the original Wally West was brought back during the event of Rebirth, which saw Watchmen’s Dr. Manhattan screwing with the DC Universe’s timeline, he was back to being a teenager and running alongside the Titans while still remembering the events that had come before. However, Wally eventually had his children, Jai and Irey, along with his wife, Linda Park, returned to him wherein now, West continues to live as a superhero while his family has settled down for far more suburban adventures. Things seem to be changing however as the latest storyline of Flash’s comic has granted speed powers to a few members of the West Clan.

Wally’s kids have always been an interesting pair, wherein Jai’s powers were always on the fritz and would usually entail him gaining super-strength rather than speed thanks to his father’s connection to the Speed Force. In issue 779 of The Flash, Jai gains his powers back, fighting alongside his sister Irey, aka the new Impulse, and their father as they attempted to stop the mad machinations of the magical Eclipso.

With Jai being torn up thanks to his struggling connection with the Speed Force, his father Wally is able to imbue Jai with more energy, meaning his life and his powers are saved in the process. Given the new hero name of “Surge,” Jai reconnects with his sister and father as they look to return home, but the tale is far from over.

Linda Park has never had powers akin to her husband or children, but it seems that has now changed as she finds herself inadvertently using super-speed in the final pages of the latest issue, potentially introducing a new Flash but certainly meaning that the West family is a super-powered clan within the DCU.

