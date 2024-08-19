The Missionary #1 Review – An Absolute Killer Debut

What do the worlds of angels, demons, and self esteem issues have in common? The answer is DSTLRY’s new series The Missionary, beautifully crafted by the talented team of writer Ryan Stegman, artist Jason Howard, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Shawn Lee. The realm of the supernatural is front and center in this rather epic story, though impressively it’s all funneled through the individual journey of a former pushover grocery manager named Bryce. Once the larger story at play and Bryce’s story clash, the pedal gets slammed to the floor and never looks back. You’ll soon find yourself lost in a supernatural whirlwind that only promises to get more wonderfully complex from here.

Down on His Luck

The Missionary has just about everything you’d want in an opening salvo, quickly establishing its larger world and the key characters living there as well as their various roles in the past and present. As that all plays out, brutal battles between angelic and demonic forces bring a veracity and lethality to this world that is felt throughout the entire issue, pushing an already teetering world off the cliff and causing complete chaos in every corner.

Again though, there’s still a smaller-scale story being told between Bryce and his newly discovered demonic acquaintance Uvydus. Their story of bonding (literally and figuratively) provides the perfect counter to everything happening on a macro level, and yet still ties in directly to that larger story, giving their journey weight and meaning. It never feels as if you’re taking an unnecessary detour from the main plot because their story is integral to said plot on both sides on both sides of the bigger conflict.

None of that matters though if you don’t actually enjoy seeing them interact, and Stegman knocks that aspect out of the park. Bryce and Uvydus are delightful as a tandem, and Uvydus’ commentary during Bryce’s less-than-confident moments is hilarious, especially with the first few pages properly framing just where Bryce is at this point in his life. It doesn’t take long to root for him, and sooner than later you’re already seeing Bryce make some strides, even if he’s gone to a complete extreme in making that happen. The shifts from supernatural mayhem to comedy give the book a welcome layer of unpredictability, and that only allows the bigger surprises to hit that much harder.

Visuals to Die For

Speaking of hitting harder, my word is this a gobsmacking book. Howard, Bonvillain, and Lee have crafted something truly special, and if proof is needed, one glance at the Bryce and Uvydus’ first meeting is all it should take. This confrontation hits like a freight train and then ramps up even further before pivoting to something far more lighthearted, though it never loses its edge. That tightrope is handled splendidly throughout the entire issue, as the demons, even the friendlier ones, still feel as untrustworthy and lethal as their namesakes, and that is played up even further with the actual villains of the story.

Those last few pages then somehow blow the book out of the water, and those need to be seen to be believed. Gruesome action will leave one hell of an impression, but again, these moments aren’t just gratuitous bloodbaths, as all sorts of questions linger just from those moments, let alone the rest of the issue. The colors are big and vibrant, and the action feels as if it’s charging directly at you. Lee’s lettering is especially stellar, turning moments from grand to unforgettable.

The Larger Story

There’s also quite a bit of world-building here, and while there are still lots of questions that need answering regarding the stage of the Angels and what’s happening in the demon world, the glimpses we received throughout the first issue were plenty to get the ball rolling in a satisfying way. Celestidius is a compelling villain, though things are so murky in this world that the supposed good guys aren’t exactly killing it either, creating an air of distrust. That also extends to Bryce and Uvydus, but again, that’s also partly why it works so well.

Intrigue exists both for Bryce and Uvydus moving forward and that larger-scale conflict, which is a huge win in a #1 issue. There are times where certain scenes perhaps go on a bit too long, like in Bryce’s confrontation with his cheating wife, but even if things could have been trimmed a little, it never feels like those scenes overstay their welcome. There are also questions regarding one particular move made by Celestidius, but that will likely be revealed in time, so it feels purposeful at least as of now.

These are extreme nitpicks honestly, because frankly I couldn’t recommend it more. If you’re a fan of comedy, the supernatural, gorgeous artwork, and grand story with a much more personal one at its heart, you simply can’t go wrong. The Missionary is a must-read through and through.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published By: DSTRLY

Written By: Ryan Stegman

Artwork By: Jason Howard

Colors By: Tamra Bonvillain

Letters By: Shawn Lee

The Missionary #1 hits comic stores on September 25th.