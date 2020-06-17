The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman To Host Virtual Panel During San Diego Comic-Con At Home

✖

Last week brought the news that even though San Diego Comic-Con isn't happening on the West Coast this year, it's still happening at home around the world and it's free! The virtual Comic-Con@Home will will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020, and online attendees are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities. One of those events set to take place during the con is a solo panel with Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman. Skybound announced the panel today offering fans a chance to submit questions for the writer to answer.

The first panel, "In Conversation with Robert Kirkman" will feature the Eisner Award winner answering fan questions about all things The Walking Dead, Invincible, Fire Power, Oblivion Song, and more. A second panel from Skybound, Skybound Presents: Comics & Creators, will spotlight the comic book creators (including Kirkman) from the label. They'll discuss their upcoming projects.

One of the things that Kirkman will seemingly be talking about during his panel is the upcoming adult animated series based on Invincible, in the works for the Amazon Prime streaming service. Previously speaking with CartoonistKayfabe, Kirkman said: "We should be announcing the release date and showing some footage from that show very soon. I'm very excited about that extremely violent cartoon." The series features the vocal talents of The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun plus J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars).

#TWD Creator @RobertKirkman will be hosting his own virtual panel for #SDCC2020! Reply with a question and he just might answer it 👀 pic.twitter.com/dn6OI0PAmw — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) June 17, 2020

Comic-Con@Home promises exclusive panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. As if that weren’t enough, Comic-Con@Home will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes. Although Comic-Con@Home will provide badges for fans to print and wear proudly, all aspects of the initiative are free and there are no limits to how many can attend.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer previously said. “Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

(Cover photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.