The Weatherman’s Nathan Bright Returns in Exclusive New Vol. 2 Preview

Nathan Bright has become the world’s most wanted man for the attack that took the lives of 18 billion people, but as we’ve learned in The Weatherman Vol. 1, Bright isn’t really the one to blame for that. The issue is much more complex, but that doesn’t mean millions don’t want to see him dead. Bright’s journey to not only atone for those crimes but also stop more people from dying will take Bright and his ragtag group to some unexpected places, starting with Earth, which it turns out is not as lifeless as everyone thought. You can get an exclusive preview of the anticipated second volume on the next slide.

Nathan is still coming to terms with what his past self did, and he’ll need to eventually face his past in order to save people from another attack. That doesn’t mean however that there isn’t time to have some fun in the quieter moments, and fun he is definitely having while the adults are off actually coming up with a strategy to make this all work.

We’ve also got an exclusive look at two new covers for The Weatherman Vol. 2 #3. The first cover is by Nathan Fox and gives us a glimpse of what we thought was on Earth and what is actually there. The second cover is by Andrew Robinson and features Nathan, Amanda, and the rest of the squad looking ready to throw down, and we wouldn’t want to be the team that gets in their way.

The Weatherman Vol. 2 #1 and #3 are written by Jody LeHeup and drawn by Nathan Fox, and you can check out the official description for The Weatherman Vol. 2 #1 below.

“Nathan Bright has no memory of his alleged role in the terrorist attack that killed 18 billion people, but that isn’t stopping him from trying to atone for the actions of his past self. Hunted by literally everyone in the galaxy, Nathan’s quest for redemption takes him to the scene of the crime—where he discovers that Earth’s not lifeless at all… it’s monstrous! This summer, writer JODY LEHEUP (SHIRTLESS BEAR­-FIGHTER!), artist NATHAN FOX (HAUNT, DMZ), and colorist MORENO DINISIO (BLACK SCIENCE) return with the hotly anticipated second chapter of their jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed sci-fi sensation!”

The Weatherman Vol. 2 #1 hits comic stores on June 26th.

Issue #3 Main Cover By Nathan Fox

Issue #3 Cover B By Andrew Robinson

Passing The Time

Game Over

Left Behind

Remnants

Finding A Groove