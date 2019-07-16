The Weekly Pull: Loki, Jimmy Olsen, The Orville, and More

It’s almost Wednesday again, which means only one thing: new comics! Every Wednesday, comic book stores are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Animosity #22

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Elton Thomasi

Published by AfterShock Comics

Animosity continues to be one of the most rewarding series in comics, and fans of Sandor and Jesse will get more of what they love in Animosity #22. The series often zigs when it’s expected to zag, and regardless of what’s going on in the world post-Wake, the focus is always on the parental bond between Sandor and Jesse. That continues to be the book’s strength, and writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Elton Thomasi don’t show any signs of slowing that train down anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Collapser #1

Written by Shaun Simon and Mikey Way

Art by Ilias Kyriazis

Published by DC

It stands to reason that Collapser could – and should – be the comic sleeper hit of the summer. The new series follows Liam, a young man whose life gets turned upside down when he receives a mysterious box from his estranged – and now dead – mother. Shaun Simon and My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way craft a protagonist that both feels incredibly cool and uncool, which makes the wild ride he begins to go on incredibly satisfying to read and reread. Artist Ilias Kyriazis and colorist Cris Peter create something truly magical, conveying so much emotion in the pop art-esque visuals. This debut issue truly feels unlike anything else DC and Young Animal are putting out right now, and that’s pretty great. — Jenna Anderson

Green Arrow Vol. 7: Citizen’s Arrest

Written by Julie and Shawna Benson|

Art by Javi Fernandez and Alex Maleev

Published by DC

Whether you’re a Green Arrow superfan or just someone who appreciates good comic storytelling, this latest collected edition of Oliver Queen’s Rebirth series is worth adding to your collection. Julie and Shawna Benson – whose work on Birds of Prey is arguably one of the best things to come out of Rebirth – are given a chance to put their stamp on Oliver Queen, and do so tremendously alongside art from Javi Fernandez and Alex Maleev. The arc lets Ollie’s social justice side really shine, while also making way for some perfect moments between him and Black Canary. Issue 45 in particular is an absolute standout, as it brings to light one of the most emotional and impactful tie-ins to the events of Heroes in Crisis. This collection of issues might be in the middle of Green Arrow‘s Rebirth run, but it serves as a good jumping off point for readers, and will definitely give you your money’s worth. — Jenna Anderson

Havok & Wolverine: Meltdown

Written by Louise Simonson and Walt Simonson

Art by Kent Williams and Jon J. Muth

Published by Marvel MAX

As part of the general podcasting boom in recent years, several retrospective comic book podcasts have appeared. These podcasts chronicle the history of fan-favorite characters and franchises. For the X-Men fandom, Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men has been the forerunner, taking a comprehensive look at the entirety of X-Men history. One of the benefits of this archaeological take to a fictional history is that it can sometimes lead to the discovery of forgotten gems.

Havok & Wolverine: Meltdown is one of those gems. Even most die-hard X-Men fans didn’t know this book existed because it has been out of print for so long and unavailable in digital form. Jay and Miles rediscovering the graphic novel — written by Marvel greats Louise and Walt Simonson with stunning painted artwork by Jon J. Muth and Kent Williams — has increased fan awareness of its existence. We can’t say with any certainty that the podcast bump led to Marvel’s unexpected decision to reprint the story, but it’s fortuitous if not. Either way, X-Men fans should jump at the chance to check out this hidden gem before it disappears again. — Jamie Lovett

Jimmy Olsen #1

Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Steve Lieber

Published by DC Comics

This recommendation could be based on the excellent previews of or incredible talent attached to Superman’s Best Pal Jimmy Olsen #1. We don’t have to make a prediction about whether this comic is going to be great, though, as we already published an advance review of it last month. Looking over that review and the first issue, everything we said in June still rings true in July. Jimmy Olsen #1 is one of the funniest comics of the past 10 years, delivering multiple laughs on every page and constantly altering its style of comedy. There are big slapstick displays, small deadpan moments, and everything in between. While the pure humorous value is enough to justify the price tag, Jimmy Olsen #1 also delivers some of the best craftsmanship in modern comics with each level of the issue functioning perfectly. That’s what allows it to embed a lot of thoughtful without ever losing the comics’ joyous momentum. Jimmy Olsen #1 truly is the can’t-miss release of this week. — Chase Magnett

Loki #1

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith

Art by Oscar Bazaldua

Published by Marvel

Busting out of the pages of War of the Realms, the Asgardian God of Mischief finds himself in his very own ongoing again. Though Loki can be grating at times, Marvel may have assembled one of the best teams to work with this character. From the goofiness Daniel Kibblesmith is sure to bring with Oscar Bazaldua superb art (seriously, check out Mr. and Mrs. X), this book is sure to be a can’t-miss this week. — Adam Barnhardt

The Magicians: Alice’s Story

Written by Lev Grossman, Lilah Sturges

Art by Pius Bak

Published by Archaia/BOOM!

Fans of both the SYFY television series The Magicians as well as the Lev Grossman’s books the series is based on can tell you that there is a lot of story to be told in the world in which the magical world in a popular children’s book is actually real. More than even the four seasons of the television series can tell and that’s what makes the new graphic novel The Magicians: Alice’s Story so tantalizing. The book will tell the tale unfolded in Grossman’s first book in The Magicians trilogy, just this time from the perspective of Alice Quinn. In the books, Alice isn’t always the most prominent character, but her role is incredibly important so it will be very interesting to see what those original adventures look like from her eyes as well as help fans get even deeper into the series’ magical world, something that is particularly alluring given the note on which the SYFY series ended Season 4. — Nicole Drum

The Orville #1: New Beginnings Part 1 of 2

Written by David A. Goodman

Art by David Cabeza

Published by Dark Horse

This week, The Orville becomes the latest sci-fi television franchise to the make the jump to comic books courtesy of Dark Horse. These franchise tie-in books often fall into the trap of being irrelevant to the source material. That The Orville television writer and producer David A. Goodman is writing this series himself, setting it between seasons of the show, should quell those fears. If that’s not enough, Goodman’s other credits include episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise and the Futurama episode “Where No Fan Has Gone Before” that featured the original Star Trek cast. It’s safe to say he knows his way around a starship. — Jamie Lovett

Ragnarok: The Breaking of Helheim #1

Writing/Art by Walt Simonson

Published by IDW

Walt Simonson is a living master of the comics form. His run on Thor remains a high waterpoint for all of Marvel Comics, and Simonson has not lost any of the dynamism or powerful perspective-taking in the intervening decades between writing and drawing Norse epics. The first Ragnarok series was a Mjolnir-empowered gutcheck, one that played on mythology in fascinating ways, pushed Simonson’s linework to its limits, and delivered a surprisingly human story. If The Breaking of Helheim even comes close to matching what its predecessor accomplished, then it ought to be one of the most celebrated comics in 2019. Whatever happens in these pages, readers will be guaranteed a comic with exhilarating, action-oriented layouts and splashes that will allow their eyes to linger a long time. Simonson is still one of the comics medium’s finest, and the arrival of more Ragnarok feels like a gift. — Chase Magnett

Silver Surfer: Black #2

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Tradd Moore

Published by Marvel

Silver Surfer: Black is the comic of the summer and with since it’s one issue in, go find yourself the first book and catch up before #2 hits stores tomorrow. This cosmic tale is exciting as hell and Tradd Moore’s art is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Plus, Donny Cates isn’t that bad of a writer either — but you already knew that. — Adam Barnhardt

They Called Us Enemy

Written by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott

Art by Harmony Becker

Published by Top Shelf Productions

George Takei is best known for playing Mr. Sulu in Star Trek: The Original Series. At 4-years-old, he was also one of the over 100,000 Japanese Americans forced into concentration camps by the United States government during World War II. With the help of writers Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott, Takei tells his story in graphic novel form through the artwork of Harmony Becker. It’s an important story and one that somehow still feel timely today. — Jamie Lovett

The Witcher Vol. 4: Of Flesh and Flame

Written by Aleksandra Motyka

Art by Marianna Strychowska

Published by Dark Horse

The world of The Witcher contains a bevy of memorable characters, but few are as endlessly entertaining as Dandelion. Geralt’s grizzled and focused demeanor clashes in all the right ways with Dandelion’s free-spirited and often distracted nature, something that writer Aleksandra Motyka and artist Marianna Strychowska make sure to spotlight. Throw in some detective work and monster hunting and you get quite the compelling mixture that any Witcher fan should enjoy. — Matthew Aguilar