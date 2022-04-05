The Weekly Pull: X-Men Red, Wonder Woman Historia, Aggretsuko, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, the new era of X-Men books continues, and DC dives into The CW’s Arrowverse with the first issue of its Earth-Prime miniseries. Plus, the return of Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, some collections for fans of the Suicide Squad and Ka-Zar, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Aggretsuko: Out of Office #4

Written, Illustrated, and Colored by Brenda Hickey

Letters by Crank!

Published by Oni Press

If I tried to explain to you what Aggretsuko Out of Office was about, I’d do a massive disservice but trust me when I tell you this book is an absolute delight and if you aren’t picking up issue #4 (and honestly, aren’t going back and reading the previous issues) what are you even doing for joy? Instead of taking time to relax on a work holiday, Aggretsuko ends up going to work at a friend’s family’s resort and that goes pretty awry pretty quickly because now there’s an oni spirit haunting things and it’s madness. You’ve got an overworked, overtaxed Aggretsuko, nosy friends, superstitious folks, and an actual oni haunting. It’s bonkers. It’s delightful And you need it. Let it be a balm for your own overworked soul. It’s easily one of my favorite books right now and it will be yours, too. — Nicole Drum

Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1

Written by Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, and Camrus Johnson

Art by Clayton Henry and Michael Calero

Colors by Marcelo Maiolo and Matt Herms

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC Comics

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows have had a unique track record in the comics, with spinoff stories largely consisting of tales surrounding early seasons of Arrow and The Flash, and a brief tie-in to the network’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. This week begins the franchise’s most distinct foray into comic storytelling yet, with a series of Earth-Prime one-shots that cover the various shows, before culminating in a crossover. First out of the gate is Batwoman, which tells two stories in the middle of Season 3 – one concerning Ryan Wilder’s fight against another new rogue, and one surrounding how Luke Fox spends a night off. What follows is jam-packed with fan service and genuinely interesting narrative threads, which will hopefully make even the most casual of comic fan curious to see what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land

Written by Zac Thompson

Art by Germán García and Álvaro López

Colors by Matheus Lopes

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

One of the most wonderful things about the Marvel Comics story is that seemingly any character is just one issue away from greatness. Ka-Zar, on his face, is a character best left in a prior century, but the 5-issue miniseries Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land found a new take that makes him one of the most interesting characters at Marvel today. Writer Zac Thompson confronted the colonialist strains embedded in Ka-Zar’s origin and explored a fascinating story about confronting one’s past and doing better for the future. That’s not to mention making Ka-Zar one of the few superheroes to ever seriously address the ethical treatment of animals. His setting was brought into resplendent life with colorful landscapes and stunning creatures by Germán García and the artistic team. Lord of the Savage Land brought both big ideas and epic visuals to this idiosyncratic corner of the Marvel universe and made Ka-Zar seem like he’d always been one of the greats. If you missed this story in single issues, don’t hesitate to pick up the entire saga tomorrow. — Chase Magnett

Marauders #1

Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Eleonora Carlini

Colors by Matt Milla

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

The Marauders set sail again in a new series from writer Steve Orlando and artist Eleonora Carlini. Readers already got a taste of what’s to come from this new Marauders run via the Marauders Annual, which saw the old Marauders crew passing the torch to the new Marauders crew with Kate Pryde still in the lead. Based on that first voyage, we’re eager to see where this creative team takes this motley mutant crew next. — Jamie Lovett

She-Hulk #3

Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Roge Antonio and Luca Maresca

Colors by Rico Renzi

Lettering by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

The solicitation for this week’s She-Hulk bills itself as “the funniest, sexiest book on the stands”, and that banner could not be more accurate. This issue dives further into Jack of Heart’s surprise return, and how it could tie to a decades-long mystery that surrounds She-Hulk. Rainbow Rowell’s narrative has been a true delight to behold, especially when coupled with Roge Antonio and Luca Maresca’s endlessly excellent art. If you haven’t already, you’ll absolutely be charmed by this run of She-Hulk. — Jenna Anderson

Suicide Squad: Bad Blood

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Bruno Redondo, Daniel Sampere, and Juan Albarran

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Wes Abbott

Published by DC Comics

Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo are collecting well-deserved rave reviews for their current run on Nightwing, but they made themselves known as a dynamic superhero-storytelling duo in the pages of Suicide Squad in a dynamite 11-issue run available tomorrow for an absolute steal. If you missed Bad Blood when it was first released, the story introduces a bundle of new characters to Amanda Waller’s high-turnover team and invests heavily in the new cast. While they’re accompanied by some familiar faces like Deadshot and Harley Quinn, the series made sure to emphasize these young freedom fighters and invested readers heavily in their lives and goals, whether or not they survived to the final page. It’s an example of what a Suicide Squad series is built to do at its best – make minor characters matter. Filled with explosive action and a tremendous amount of heart, Suicide Squad: Bad Blood remains one of the few must-read modern Squad stories so be sure to check it out. — Chase Magnett

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #2

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Art by Gene Ha

Colors by Wesley Wong

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

As a huge Wonder Woman fan, I adored Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 so it is no surprise that the book I’m most excited for this week is Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #2. Following the story of Hippolyta before she is queen and seeing her sort of come into her own is both engaging and absolutely fascinating and while I could simply say that if you’re a Wonder Woman fan of any sort, this needs to be on your list this week, I think it’s essential literature, period. — Nicole Drum

X-Men Red #1

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Stefano Caselli

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics

Mars belongs to the mutants now. Ever since a handful of omega-level mutants terraformed the red planet in minutes, remaking Mars into Planet Arakko, capital of the Sol System., Storm has been tasked with leading the Arakki mutants and playing diplomat to the stars. X-Men Red promises to put the regent through her paces and further explore Arakki culture. Oh, and also, Agent Brand, the head of SWORD, is working with Orchis in secret. Which is to say, a lot is going on, and anyone keeping up with Krakoa should pay attention. — Jamie Lovett