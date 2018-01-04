‘The Wicked + The Divine’ Could Be Ending in 2019

After providing fans with years of unique storytelling and pop culture allegory, it looks like Image’s The Wicked + The Divine could be approaching its end.

Jamie McKelvie, who draws the beloved series, cryptically hinted at The Wicked + The Divine‘s approaching end on his Twitter account a few days ago.

This news was met with some confusion amongst The Wicked + The Divine fans, with quite a few asking if the series was ending early. But as McKelvie confirmed, he and writer Kieron Gillen will still put out two more story arcs of the series.

There’s two more arcs to go — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) January 1, 2018

If you’re unfamiliar with The Wicked + The Divine (affectionately known as WicDiv), now is as good of a time as any to catch up. The series follows a cycle known as the Recurrence, which causes twelve magical deities to reincarnate and grow famous, only to die within two years of first gaining their powers.

The main series is set in the present day and follows Laura, a teenage girl who is thrust into the world of the Pantheon. Various one-shots have followed other “occurrences” of the Pantheon in the 1800s and 1900s.

Although The Wicked + The Divine‘s end seems to be in sight, the overall spirit of the series is set to live on. Back in 2015, Universal Television acquired the television rights for the series, and will be produced by fellow comic book creators Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick.