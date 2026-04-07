Spider-Man’s 10 Most Iconic Villains of the 1990s, Ranked by Importance

Spider-Man had a tough time in the 1990s thanks to the “Clone Saga” and the fact that Marvel almost went bankrupt. However, that does not mean there was nothing good that came out in that decade, and while the “Clone Saga” was a low point, there were several iconic villains who made Spider-Man stories still fun to read throughout the decade. Spider-Man started off the decade fresh off fighting one of his most iconic villains when the 80s ended as Venom made his Marvel Comics debut, and things got even scarier in the 90s, with symbiotes, clones, and some old-school villains getting a great makeover.

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Here is a look at the most iconic Spider-Man villains of the 1990s, ranked.

10) Shriek

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Shriek debuted in 1993 in Spider-Man Unlimited #1, and she quickly became one of his most persistent and dangerous villains for the rest of the decade. She was a young woman who became a drug dealer, which led to a tragic moment where a police officer shot her in the head, causing brain trauma, and then she was exposed to the Darkforce Dimension thanks to Cloak’s containment. She partnered with Carnage during Maximum Carnage, and she has since become even more iconic thanks to her appearance in the movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

9) The Spider-Slayers

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Dr. Spencer Smythe created the original Spider-Slayers in 1965, and he worked with J. Jonah Jameson to set them loose on Spider-Man before later becoming a rival of JJJ. In 1985, his son Alistaire made his comic book debut and he became obsessed with killing Spider-Man in the name of his father. However, this led to Spider-Man paralyzing the criminal. This led to the 1990s where Alistaire, now constrained to a wheelchair, found a way to send his created Spider Slayers after Spider-Man, which led to several near defeats for the Wall-Crawler.

8) Scream

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While Venom was the first symbiote enemy of Spider-Man in the 1980s, several other symbiotes showed up in the 1990s. Other than Carnage, the one that remains the most iconic is Scream, one of the Life Foundation symbiotes created from Venom. What makes her so iconic is that she was the deadliest of the Spider-Man symbiotes here, and she even killed several other Life Foundation symbiotes as she became even more violent. She tried to get help from Eddie Brock more than once, but was untrustworthy and too violent. She finally died in 2012.

7) Hobgoblin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hobgoblin was one of the best Spider-Man villains of the 1980s, as his identity was a mystery and there were lots of twists and turns along the way of uncovering his identity. When it was finally revealed it was Peter Parker’s friend Ned Leeds, it was a shocking revelation. However, that was all a trick, with Leeds made to believe he was the villain under hypnosis. Instead, the 90s showed that Roderick Kingsley was the Hobgoblin and this led to several big moments in the decade with Kingsley fighting both Spider-Man and a returning Norman Osborn.

6) Chameleon

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The Chameleon was the first-ever villain Spider-Man ever fought (other than the burglar who killed Uncle Ben). Debuting in The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Chameleon was a master of disguise and mostly just tried to pretend to be other people to get away with crimes. After his brother Kraven’s death in the 80s, Chameleon began to lose his grasp on his sanity, and he did some terrible things in the 90s. This included creating clones of Peter Parker’s parents, which drove Spider-Man to madness.

5) Vulture

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Vulture was one of the first Sinister Six members in Marvel Comics, and he was part of one of the best Spider-Man storylines of the 1990s. Adrian Toomes was already one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains thanks to his advanced age, and that played into the “Funeral Arrangements” story. In this, Nathan Lubensky becomes friends with Adrian Toomes and when Vulture accidentally killed the man, he went into a deep depression. When Aunt May refused her forgiveness when Vulture asked after learning he had cancer, it was a powerful moment and one that remains iconic in Spider-Man comics. Add in later issues where he tried to steal people’s life forces to get younger, and Vulture was never better than he was in the 90s.

4) Doctor Octopus

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Doctor Octopus was one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains and when he returned in the 1990s, he got a makeover and was better than ever. He was there for one of the first great Spider-Man stories of the 90s with The Return of the Sinister Six, and in 1999, he tried to reform the Sinister Sixx again, showing he never lost his passion for killing Spider-Man. However, in 1995, Doc Ock was at the center of the “Funeral for an Octopus” storyline that was brilliantly told in the middle of the “Clone Saga,” and then his return two years later had him deadlier than ever.

3) The Green Goblin

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The Green Goblin eventually grew out of his role as a Spider-Man villain when Norman Osborn took a high-ranking position in the United States in Hammer. However, he has never been far from Spider-Man, whether it was early on when he killed Gwen Stacy to more recent times where he has become redeemed and wants to help Spider-Man become a better hero. In the 90s, he returned from the dead in a shocking moment that helped the “Clone Saga” end on a high note. There was also an incredible storyline where Goblin tried to kill Mary Jane the same way he did Gwen, only to later reveal he only did it to make Peter stronger, making him a confusing yet persistent and iconic villain.

2) Venom

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Venom was one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous villains in the late 1980s when he tried to become a hero by merging with Peter Parker, and then a villain who wanted to kill Spider-Man while also helping people in need. The 1990s was a tough time for Venom, who bounced between hero and villain several times in the decade, making him remain as one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, even when he tried to do good. Thanks to other symbiotes like Carnage and the Life Foundation, there was always someone worse than Venom, but that didn’t make him a genuine good guy in the decade.

1) Carnage

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most iconic Spider-Man villain from the 1990s was the symbiote Carnage. The Carnage symbiote debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #345, and in all honesty, he was created to show that Venom wasn’t so bad. While Eddie Brock was in prison, the Venom symbiote found him and re-bonded to help Eddie escape. However, Venom also left behind his offspring, which bonded to a serial killer named Cletus Kasady, creating the deadliest serial killing symbiote in history. The 90s included the original Carnage storyline and Maximum Carnage.

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