The Worst Wolverine Costumes, (Ranked By How Goofy They Looked)

Wolverine’s costumes are the definition of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Yet many have tried to fix it, and they end up failing miserably. You can’t go wrong with the blue and yellow or the brown and tan, but changes happen. Wolverine doesn’t always need a costume, but that doesn’t stop him from being the poster boy of the X-Men. The poster persona falls if you see him in any of these costumes. Not every costume is going to work, and these are just that. There’s no shame in that; not everything will stick the landing for everyone, bub.

Thankfully, there aren’t a lot of bad costumes for Wolverine, overall. More often than not, they’re the classics just with a different color palette. We’d never tell him to his face that these costumes are bad; we don’t want to end up a shish kebab.

7) Black Outfit

The black suit Wolverine wore in his ongoing solo outing is such an odd one for him. It works in a stealth sense, but there’s so much wrong with it. The face paint, the gloves that should be gauntlets, it feels like an off day for Logan. While it was attached to an iconic solo title, that doesn’t mean it’s not bad.

It’s been called his “ninja” suit in the past, but that still feels off for him. While he has an affinity for Japan, he would be a shogun as opposed to a ninja. This is why the costume feels off, just mish-mashing what works for Wolverine. Thankfully, this one didn’t last too long.

6) Marvel Rivals

The costume that debuted in the video game Marvel Rivals has been heavily criticized for some time now. It was a game creation, but should be noted that it has leaped into the books. It feels like a cosplay version of what Wolverine would actually wear and not an official costume.

It’s a friendlier suit for new players of the game, but he shouldn’t be known like that. Wolverine is gruff and rough; this comes off as a biker wanting to be different. All we want is for this suit to go away and to get another comic Wolverine costume in the game. Killing two birds with one stone.

5) Armored Wolverine

The armored look Wolverine wore when he was powerless is such a strange one. It was body armor mixed with his classic costume, but it was full of weird character choices. Along with a holster for a pistol and allegedly helping him with a lack of healing factor, this suit was awful. It’s a stain for hardcore Wolverine fans during the Uncanny Inhumans era of Marvel. This costume is best left in the past, where it belongs.

4) Fang

In theory, the “Fang” costume isn’t bad – just bad for Wolverine. It comes off better as something Sabertooth would wear, and it isn’t far off from that. While it was the roots for the iconic John Byrne brown and tan, it looks weird now. The extra bones and the lack of the cowl just throw it off. The Shi’Ar gave birth to this costume, and it works better in space, to say the very least.

3) Ultimate X-Men

The original Ultimate Wolverine costume is a rough one for Logan. It does a lot of the same elements of the “ninja” costume, but more uniform. It’s one thing if he wore this as his solo attire, but it was his official uniform in the X-Men. The stripes are a nicer touch to the outfit, but it just looks off.

A lot of the issues with this one aren’t solely his problem. It was with the Ultimate X-Men line of costumes as a whole. It feels like another way to mesh with the Fox films but New X-Men made it work better. At least we have the new Ultimate Wolverine costume in its place.

2) Age of Apocalypse

As popular as the Age of Apocalypse event is, this costume just doesn’t work. The hair is all over the place, and the jumpsuit is back to our friend, the “ninja” look. The red stripes don’t suit him all that well, and the biggest offender has to be the missing hand. For unbreakable bones, he sure did lose and hand easily.

Adding the fact that the claws can still come from the missing hand is a further insult to injury. As fun as the brief cameo of it was in Deadpool and Wolverine, it’s best remembered as a joke.

1) Feral

I don’t even know where to start with the Feral costume. It has a lot of the same issues as the Age of Apocalypse one in the hair department. It was during the bone claw era, and yet he reverted into a beast. Despite the flashbacks of the past, this shouldn’t have happened to him in a blink. The wrapped mask just made it all the worse.

While it makes him fierce, it feels like a villain to Wolverine rather than himself. It was an odd point in time for all, but it backfired hard. It’s best if we all collectively forget about this costume.

