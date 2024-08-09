The Young No’madds: Take A Look Inside Inside Battle Quest’s New Fantasy Title

Battle Quest Comics, following a groundswell of retail support for the publisher’s innovative approach to Free Comic Book Day this year, recently annoucned their addition to Diamond’s FOC program with their October titles. The first of those titles, The Young No’madds, is due in stores this fall, with more to come in 2025. Battle Quest Comics has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at The Young No’madds #1, featuring some interior art, as well as two covers to The Young No’madds #2.

“FOC is a special place for a comic company, especially a newer company like Battle Quest Comics,” said Publisher Drew Kafoury in a statement. “We launched with Diamond in 2022, and here we are, two years in the direct market, on FOC. I’m grateful to Diamond for this exciting opportunity, and I’m hopeful this will give our stories an opportunity to reach even more readers. And The Young No’madds is the perfect way to start!”

“Diamond has been a great partner for our growing company,” added Media Director Justin Zimmerman. “They’ve gone above and beyond month in and month out with us, and we’re delighted to continue our exclusive relationship with them. We’re piloting all kinds of cool concepts to help our retail partners, and they’ve been receptive to each and every one. The future is wide open.”

Here’s how they describe the series, followed by solicitation text for the first two issues:

New universe! New heroes! New adventure! Battle Quest Comics introduces THE YOUNG NO’MADDS, its newest fantasy adventure series. Two rival teens quest for an all-powerful weapon, their only hope to defeat the evil invaders who plague their land.

This exciting new series sees creator and writer Andrew Kafoury team with writer / producer Matt Keener, alongside BQC veteran Aaron McConnell, while adding new colorist Jeremy Colwell, known for his previous work with DC, Dark Horse and IDW. Cover artists include Bill Sienkiewicz, Robbi Rodriguez, Karen Darboe, Sean Hill, Laura Martin and more.

The series will be solicited in Diamond’s August-dated PREVIEWS catalog for an October 9 release, and an exclusive version will be available at the publisher’s New York Comic Con debut the following week. More details forthcoming about products, programming and appearances to come. Retailers can now add all Battle Quest titles going forward to their weekly FOC orders alongside premier publishers and established indies.

The Young No’madds #1

New universe! New heroes! New adventure! Battle Quest Comics is proud to introduce THE YOUNG NO’MADDS. This original series chronicles the odyssey of two rival teens who quest for an all-powerful weapon, their only hope to defeat the evil invaders that plague their land. This first issue is extra-sized, with forty pages of story!

The Young No’madds #2

Young Zael must find a way to escape the nightmares of the Vekker City and reach the heroic Kahl warriors. Meanwhile, D’ira finally learns the fate of her father and must choose between her loyalty to her people or to unite with a member of a rival clan. She needs to find the all-powerful weapon – sealed in the sacred mountain beyond a great desert – and she fears she cannot do it alone.

The Young No’Madds #1 Cover A

The Young No’Madds #1 Cover B

The Young No’Madds #1 Preview Page 1

The Young No’Madds #1 Preview Page 2

The Young No’Madds #1 Preview Page 3

The Young No’Madds #1 Preview Page 4

The Young No’Madds #1 Preview Page 5

The Young No’Madds #1 Preview Page 6

The Young No’Madds #2 Cover A

The Young No’Madds #2 Cover B