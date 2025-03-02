Daredevil’s Best Romance Will Never Be in the MCU and I’m Annoyed

Charlie Cox just broke my heart, and it’s not even his fault. The actor who portrays Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, in the past, expressed his desire to explore the relationship between his character and Black Widow on screen, calling their dynamic both “funny and sexy at the same time.” This innocent, wishful thinking immediately sent me down a rabbit hole of comic book history, where I witnessed how these two characters shared one of Marvel’s most mature and compelling romances – one that helped shape both heroes in significant ways. Unlike the awkward and often forced Bruce Banner/Natasha Romanoff pairing that the MCU gave us, Daredevil and Black Widow’s relationship was grounded in mutual respect, shared experiences, and genuine chemistry. It was a romance between equals, between two street-level heroes who understood each other’s darkness. And now, thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame, we’ll never get to see this relationship unfold on screen.

What makes this particularly frustrating is how perfectly Cox and Scarlett Johansson would have brought this dynamic to life. Both actors excel at portraying complex characters with troubled pasts who hide vulnerability beneath tough exteriors. Both Daredevil and Black Widow have origins steeped in tragedy and training that pushed them to their limits. The potential for exploring how these two damaged souls could find understanding and connection with each other feels like a missed opportunity that cannot be recovered – unless Marvel decides to undo one of its most impactful character deaths, which would undermine the emotional weight of Endgame.

In an interview with ComicBook while promoting his series Kin, Cox didn’t hesitate when asked which Marvel character he’d most want to share scenes with.

“I really like the Black Widow, the Daredevil/Black Widow stuff,” he explained. “That relationship is really funny to me, I don’t know why. I find it really funny and sexy at the same time.”

His enthusiasm for this pairing shows his knowledge of the source material and makes the impossibility of seeing it realized all the more disappointing.

The comic history between these characters runs deeper than casual fans might realize. Daredevil and Black Widow initially connected when Matt Murdock served as Natasha’s lawyer during a murder trial. Their relationship evolved into something significant enough that they made the bold decision to move across the country together to San Francisco – a major development in 1970s comics when unmarried couples living together was still considered taboo subject matter.

This wasn’t just some brief fling, either. Their relationship fundamentally changed both characters’ trajectories in the comics. Their romance played a crucial role in developing Black Widow’s independence after her years of Soviet brainwashing. The experience eventually led her to leadership positions with both the Champions and, later, the Avengers, establishing her as more than just a supporting character or love interest.

For Matt Murdock, his time with Natasha represented one of his healthiest relationships – a stark contrast to his later, often problematic romantic entanglements. Throughout comic history, many of Daredevil’s girlfriends have been victimized, killed, or driven insane, creating a troubling pattern for the character. His relationship with Black Widow stands out as one where he connected with someone fully capable of protecting herself and understanding his dual life.

While some might suggest that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova could step into a similar role as the new Black Widow, this feels like a poor substitute for what could have been. Yelena’s character has a fundamentally different personality and history than Natasha, and forcing a similar romance would feel like a pale imitation rather than something organic to these characters.

The MCU has already shown its willingness to diverge from comic storylines when necessary, but some stories are worth preserving, and this relationship appears to be one of them. Even Cox himself acknowledges the roadblock, mentioning in the same interview that he’d also like more screen time with Bullseye, a storyline that was “just gearing up” before Netflix cancelled the original Daredevil series.

As Daredevil: Born Again prepares to launch a new chapter for Cox’s character, with both him and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returning, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what new connections the character makes in the broader MCU. Matt Murdock’s brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home suggests Marvel has big plans for the character.

But for those of us who know what could have been – the complex, sexy, and emotionally resonant pairing of two of Marvel’s most interesting street-level heroes – there will always be that lingering sense of what we missed. Unless Marvel has some multiverse tricks up its sleeve, this potentially fantastic romance will remain confined to the pages of comic books and the imagination of fans who, like Cox, can see just how “funny and sexy” it could have been.

