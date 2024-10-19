Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Announced With DC Sneak Peek

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is coming back for a new sequel, and the follow up is promising even more characters and kaiju will be wrapped up in the clash between superheroes, supervillains and giant monsters. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong made its debut last Fall as fans got to see how the Monsterverse and DC Universe would collide with the unexpected crossover. With the final issue of this new collaboration between DC Comics, Legendary Comics, and Toho International releasing earlier this Spring, the team up has proven to be such a hit with comics fans that it’s coming around with a new entry.

Announced during the Jim Lee & Friends panel during the New York Comic Con 2024 convention this weekend, will be an official sequel crossover that will be making its debut on shelves some time in Spring 2025. The sequel will bring back the creative team behind the first series, writer Brian Buccellato and artist Christian Duce, and rather than Godzilla and Kong making their way into the DC Universe as seen in the first series, DC’s heroes and villains will be heading into the Monsterverse this time around instead.

What to Know for Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be primarily set within Legendary’s Monsterverse with teased appearances from Titans such as King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra. Skull Island has been teased to be a key location for the upcoming sequel, and Suicide Squad member Killer Croc is being teased to grow to a Titan size in order to face off against the giant monsters in the sequel’s story as well. But as far as how many issues there will be or what other characters will play in the story, it’s still very much a mystery as of the time of this publication.

This is a much different kind of crossover than seen with the first miniseries as well that had the members of the Legion of Doom tap into the Titans in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Opening a portal to that world, Godzilla, Kong, and a few of the other Titans broke their way into cities like Metropolis as Superman, Batman, and the other DC heroes tried everything they could to take on their massive new foes. It was part of Lex Luthor’s plan to finally find something strong enough to take down the Justice League, but ultimately did work out like they expected.

What’s Next for the Monsterverse?

The Monsterverse has also been growing as well. The follow up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently in the works for a scheduled release on March 26th, 2027. The official title for the sequel has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, however. The last significant update outside of its release date was that I Am Mother director Grant Sputore has signed on to direct the sequel following Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard’s exit from the franchise.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham has also been tasked to write the script for the new film, but there has yet to be a big update since the initial staff and date had been set. With so many more Toho monsters in the Godzilla franchise, and even more potential original creations from Legendary’s Monsterverse, there are all sorts of stories that could come from this increasingly massive world filled with even more giant monsters. Coupled with comics, and the sky is the limit for these stories.