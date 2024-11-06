Godzilla Minus One Should Start a New Godzilla Universe

Godzilla Minus One is the most financially and critically successful Godzilla releases in Toho’s 70 years of the franchise, and it should be the start of a whole new universe fit for the current Reiwa era. Godzilla Minus One was a rather unique entry in Toho’s Kaiju history as not only is it the very first Godzilla film for the new Reiwa era, but it’s also the only film in the franchise to win an Academy Award. It’s a big deal in a lot of ways, so it’s no surprise to find out that Toho is working with writer and director Takashi Yamazaki again for a new Godzilla film.

While the first inclination for fans to go to with such an announcement is a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, it’s going to be impossible to follow up that film’s story with the same kind of impact that the first film had. It’s the burden of success that Yamazaki is now going to be dealing with, and the best move forward is to not get a new sequel at all. Instead, Godzilla Minus One should be the first step in a wider Godzilla universe made for the new Reiwa era of films.

Godzilla Minus One Should Take a Cue From the MonsterVerse

Sort of as how Legendary’s Monsterverse has taken the ideas from Toho’s older Godzilla Showa, Heisei, and Millennium eras to form a new universe, Toho should do the same with its next Godzilla entry. Godzilla Minus One was such a success that it’s likely we’ll be seeing a similar version of Godzilla in the next film. But rather than being a direct sequel featuring characters from the first film, the next entry should start from the beginning with a new set of character with their own intriguing story. There’s no need to throw out the baby with the bathwater, however.

This version of Godzilla could lead the wave of new versions of Toho’s other monsters. Godzilla’s activity within the post-World War II Japan era could very well activate some of the other slumbering monsters in the area. This kind of interconnectivity has been played with in the franchise’s past, but with its worldwide scope, Toho is in the perfect place to start their own unique Godzilla universe. It’s not like it would clash with Legendary’s Monsterverse either as they are increasingly focusing more on Kong and their own original Titans. This leaves Toho’s own branded monsters to get reboots fans have been excited to see with Hedorah, Gigan, Megalon and more still have yet to pop up in the modern era.

It Would Open the Floor to More Creators

Godzilla Minus One was such a success that it wouldn’t be a good idea to chase it with a sequel. Instead, it should start to open the floor to even more creators to take on Godzilla next. One of the ways the Godzilla franchise has managed to stay fresh after all of these decades is the fact that they are taken on by different creative teams with their own vision of Godzilla. With a new universe formed around Godzilla Minus One, it’s still possible to allow other creators to take on their visions for the giant icon. It’s why Yamazaki’s version is such a success because it’s a unique vision.

Crafting a universe around sounds like it would be completely opposite of allowing other unique visions into it, but it’s very much possible as there are tons of other giant monsters that fans want to see. These other creators can come in and establish new World War II era versions of their favorites and eventually tie them together to the point where we can get full clashes between all of them someday. But if that’s not the route they want to go, Yamazaki could instead steer this vision forward and just expand its scope in the next few films.

Godzilla Minus One Could Continue Outward Rather Than Forward

In a statement shared with fans following the confirmation that he was returning for the next Godzilla film, Takashi Yamazaki admitted that he’s in a precarious position of following up such a successful entry. “Godzilla Minus One went a little too well, and a lot of hurdles have come up. Thinking about it, I feel like this might be the worst draw,” Yamazaki noted. It’s with this in mind that Yamazaki should try something new. Expanding the story to other characters across Japan would allow more all sorts of new potential stories in the mix.

One of the reasons Godzilla Minus One was such a success was its focus on the very human story between Shikishima and Noriko as they found each other amidst all of the terror and pain of war. Their story has already been told, but expanding the movies to new characters across Japan would then expand this version of Godzilla as a result. If we care more about humanity, then we’ll feel more of the terror posed by Godzilla itself. Those sequences of the destruction caused by the kaiju were impactful because we cared, and a follow up only has more to gain within this same universe.

Rather than start completely fresh, Godzilla Minus One could be the start of a whole new universe for Toho. It would allow the Reiwa era to feel different than what’s come before, and hopefully lead to better chances of success with later films down the line.