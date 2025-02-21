Marvel Is Officially Killing Off Thor (and Fans Should Be Excited)

Marvel Comics has announced that Thor Odinson will meet his end this May in Immortal Thor #23, kicking off a three-issue saga that promises to transform the God of Thunder’s ongoing series. The publisher revealed that writer Al Ewing and artist Jan Bazaldua will begin the “Godwar” storyline, which culminates in what Marvel describes as Thor’s “last stand” against Kemur, a mythological beast of immense power who embodies violence itself. This development marks the latest – but potentially most significant – death for the Thunder God in Marvel’s publishing history, with the publisher notably confirming that this event will lead to “a bold transformation of Ewing’s continuing work on the title” rather than its conclusion. The careful wording suggests that, while Thor’s death appears certain, the series itself will continue – potentially following Thor’s journey through the Norse afterlife of Valhalla, or perhaps focusing on his recently resurrected son Magni’s assumption of the thunder god’s mantle.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment in Ewing’s critically acclaimed run on Immortal Thor, which has spent the past couple of years methodically laying the groundwork for this moment through prophecies and omens of Thor’s impending doom. The series has distinguished itself by delving deep into Norse mythology while expanding Marvel’s cosmic pantheon, introducing concepts like the Utgard-Gods – ancient, more powerful versions of the Asgardian deities that Thor has been battling since the series began.

The current storyline has particularly focused on Thor’s growing awareness of his own mortality, despite his godhood, while simultaneously expanding the cast of characters who could potentially carry on his legacy. This includes introducing various versions of Thor and the resurrection of his son Magni from an alternate timeline, providing multiple possible directions for the series following the Thunder God’s prophesied fall.

Death Is Not The End for Marvel’s Thunder God

Thor’s impending death in Immortal Thor joins a significant lineage of memorable demises for the character throughout Marvel Comics’s publishing history. In the main Marvel Universe alone, Thor has faced death multiple times. During the “Fear Itself” storyline, he fell while defeating the World Serpent Jörmungandr, only to be rescued from the afterlife by Loki and the Silver Surfer. In “Thor: Disassembled,” he chose to die by destroying the world tree Yggdrasil to prevent universal destruction during Ragnarök – with the Asgardians resurging on Earth sometime after the cataclysmic event. More recently, in “King Thor,” an elderly version of the thunder god sacrificed himself to stop universal entropy, passing his legacy to his granddaughters. Each of these deaths has contributed to the rich tapestry of Thor’s mythology while reinforcing his status as one of Marvel’s most selfless heroes.

While fans can be excited about Thor’s future in Marvel Comics, the character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains notably undefined. Chris Hemsworth’s last appearance as Thor in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder received mixed reviews, with the film earning a “B+” CinemaScore, the lowest audience grade for any Thor film. The movie’s reception, combined with its global box office of $760.9 million falling short of its predecessor Thor: Ragnarok, has contributed to Marvel Studios’ hesitation in moving forward with a fifth Thor film,

Hemsworth himself has acknowledged the mixed response, noting that the film might have become “too silly” and that he felt he had become “a parody of himself.” While the actor remains open to returning to the role, he has emphasized that any future appearance must take the character in a dramatically different direction. Who knows, maybe the Immortal Thor’s death in the comics could inspire Marvel Studios to give the MCU’s God of Thunder a worthy farewell instead of just ignoring his story after Love and Thunder.

Immortal Thor #23 arrives in comic shops on May 14, 2025, with covers by Alex Ross.

Are you excited about Thor’s possible demise? Who do you think should become the next God of Thunder if Odinson really falls? Let us know in the comments!