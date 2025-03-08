One of Thor’s Deadliest Foes Wants to Save his Life… Or Die Trying

Immortal Thor has been a feast for Thor fans, with issue 21, by writer Al Ewing and artist Jan Bazaluda, giving readers the next chapter in the story of Thor’s death. Immortal Thor has dug into the lore surrounding Norse mythology, introducing readers to Utgard, a realm of dark gods that mirrors those of Asgard. Thor has been battling these gods since the beginning of the series, and every surprise Thor has gotten since has been a part of his war against them. Thor has decided that no one else should suffer for his death, so he makes the trip to Utgard, but finds a very surprising person barring the gate against him — the Skurge, the Asgardian warrior sometimes known as the Executioner.

Skurge has been a very interesting character in the annals of Thor’s history. His first appearances saw him battling against Thor at the side of Enchantress, who also has been playing a big role in Immortal Thor, but during the battle of Ragnarok, Skurge joined with Asgard. Skurge was killed holding the bridge of Gjallerbu. Since then, Skurge has returned several times, but Immortal Thor #21 recontextualizes his afterlife and reveals why Skurge will do anything to save Thor, including killing him himself.

Skurge’s Sacrifice Saved Thor’s Life and He has Held Thor’s Death Ever Since

Al Ewing has been taking pieces of Thor lore and adding new dimensions to them, which is something he does with Skurge’s earlier death during Ragnarok. Skurge volunteered to sacrifice himself on the bridge of Gjallerbu to save the day, but what he did was save Thor’s life. Thor was supposed to die that day on the bridge and by taking his place, Skurge took Thor’s death to Valhalla with him. Every time Skurge has come back from the grave, Thor’s death has been with him, always trying to escape out into the world. Eventually, it was able to, which is what has led to the state of affairs that Thor finds himself in now. Thor vowed that no one would suffer in his death, something that Skurge felt, which drove him to Odin.

Odin has worked hard to not only make sure that Thor took the throne of Asgard, including allowing himself to die, but to prepare him to be the perfect king. Odin doesn’t like the fact that Thor is about to die, and he and Skurge agree that Skurge should do everything in his power to stop Thor from dying. Odin is able to allow Skurge to leave Valhalla one last time, allowing Skurge to find the power to face off against Thor; every time his axe tastes Thor’s blood, he gets stronger. Skurge wants to be the one to go to Utgard, so that he can take Thor’s death again and the only way through him is to kill him, which would cause Thor to break his oath over his death. Skurge is willing to die to keep Thor from dying, something Thor isn’t ready for.

Skurge’s Actions Drive Thor to Show Off How Much Better He’s Gotten

Immortal Thor has seen Thor showing off just how worthy he is of the throne of Asgard. Instead of just using his brute strength and martial power, Thor has learned to use his brain. Skurge’s axe will allow him the power to defeat Thor eventually, and Thor refuses to kill Skurge because of his oath. This isn’t a fight that Thor can win in any traditional sense, which causes him to think outside of the box. Skurge isn’t going to quit and Utgard is a dangerous place; Thor is going to need help to get through it all, and Skurge has been tasked by Odin himself to keep Thor alive.

So, Thor makes the only correct choice, by honoring both his oath and the one that Skurge made to Odin. Thor ends the fight by asking Skurge to come into Utgard with him. While it’s impossible to say at this point if this will stop Thor’s death — and the issue ends with the two of them in the clutches of Utgard-Loki, showing that Thor’s death is definitely still on the menu — but Thor is a king and smart kings use their subjects to shore up their weaknesses. Skurge is willing to die to keep Thor alive… and he may get his wish in the days to come.

Immortal Thor #21 is on sale now where ever comics are sold.