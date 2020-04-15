Tiger King Comic Book Adaptation In The Works

If you are craving more Tiger King content after you’ve finished Netflix‘s hit documentary and the recent reunion episode, TidalWave is looking to fill that void. The publisher revealed today that they are releasing a new biography comic based on Tiger King titled Infamous: Tiger King, which will be written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise and Jesse Johnson. The duo has previously collaborated on Political Power: James Comey and Female Force: Stormy Daniels and the 22 page Tiger King book will launch in both print and digital editions this June.

Infamous: Tiger King will also feature two different covers, which you can check out below.

“You can’t make this stuff up. I never imagined that I’d be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there’s so much happening. No wonder Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a Dateline episode,” said writer Michael Frizell.

“We wanted to do something that is fun and a good distraction in regard to in the state of the world now. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it from a different medium. The comic book medium can be used to entertain as well as inform,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis.

You can find the official description of the new biography comic below.

“Infamous: Tiger King: During the Age of COVID-19, the world needs a distraction. Perhaps that’s why we’re collectively riveted to Netflix’s Tiger King. A murder mystery in the vein of Dateline, Tiger King introduced the world to the flamboyant Joe Exotic, a former magician, country singer, and zookeeper with a troubled past. Joe now sits in jail for planning to murder his rival, Big Cat Rescue owner and animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who he accuses of killing her husband and feeding him to her tigers. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction in this origin story of both Joe and Carole in a flipbook.”

“I worked at an animal hospital for a while and found out that pet people can be a little bit eccentric. I just remember starting to watch the show saying to myself, “yeah, that tracks.” Some people watch stuff like this to feel better about themselves, but we all have Joes and Carole’s in our own lives and it’s always interesting to me to learn how these extreme characters got to be where they wound up,” stated artist Joe Paradise.

“Money, sex, drugs, and TIGERS… This show had it all! I had my fair share of comedic material to work with for this piece, and honestly had myself laughing throughout the entire process!,” said cover artist Jesse Johnson.

